BBNaija star Bella Okagbue finally addressed her split from Sheggz in a lengthy social media post that touched on love, loyalty and broken promises

Leaked WhatsApp chats from October 2023 allegedly showed Bella telling Sheggz's mother that he owed her N11,000,000 and refused to pay

Bella acknowledged giving the relationship a second chance but made clear she knew when walking away required more courage than staying

BBNaija star Bella Okagbue has ended her public silence on the breakdown of her relationship with fellow housemate Sheggz, addressing long-running rumours about an alleged debt of N11,000,000 he reportedly owes her.

In a lengthy social media post, Bella reflected on her decision to give the relationship another chance after it hit turbulence, defending her choices without framing them as a source of regret.

Sheggz and Bella’s relationship takes a new turn as she speaks on alleged debt. Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

"I loved genuinely. I defended the relationship because I believed in it at the time, and I chose to give someone I loved a second chance because I believe people can grow and change. That was my choice, and I own it," she wrote.

She also pushed back against the narrative that her desire for marriage made her look desperate, drawing a firm line between longing for commitment and knowing when to step away.

"Wanting marriage with someone you love is not desperation. Knowing when not to marry them is discernment. Sometimes, it takes more courage to walk away than to stay," Bella stated.

Bella on Loyalty and Broken Promises

The reality TV star did not shy away from the pain behind the split, writing that she gave "a hundred promises" that were "not one fulfilled."

She acknowledged that some versions of events circulating online do not match her own experience, and hinted that there are details she has yet to share publicly.

"I gave love a chance. I gave change a chance. I gave loyalty in abundance. But even loyalty has an expiry date when trust, respect and peace can no longer coexist with it," she said.

Bella addresses the big question surrounding Sheggz and the money he allegedly borrowed. Credit: @bellaokagbue/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Alleged N11m and Leaked Chats

The post came after Legit.ng reported on alleged leaked WhatsApp messages, said to be from October 2023, between Bella and Sheggz's mother.

In those chats, Bella reportedly told his mother that Sheggz owed her N11,000,000 and that whenever she brought up the subject, he would pick a fight rather than address the debt.

"It's too bad that whenever I remind Segun about the N11,000,000 he owes me, he fights me. I don't know how to go about my rent and my life in general," Bella reportedly wrote in the chats.

She added that she had been waiting since February and was too afraid to keep raising the issue, writing:

"I'm scared to even remind him about my money cause I know it will cause a fight but it's not possible to let that money go just like that when my father isn't Dangote."

Sheggz's mother, according to the alleged chats, responded simply: "Don't worry, I'll speak to him. I know."

Bella closed her statement on a note of self-affirmation, saying she does not regret being a woman who chose to try again, but respects herself enough to recognise when trying is no longer the answer.

See Bella's viral Instagram post that got many talking online:

BBNaija Bella’s mum attacks Sheggz in leaked chats

Legit.ng earlier reported that a leaked WhatsApp chats showed Bella confronting Sheggz over four years without a marriage proposal, demanding he let her go.

Bella's mother, furious at the situation, threatened to show Sheggz her wrath and cursed him with no peace or fulfilment.

Sheggz broke his silence on the breakup, revealing he had purchased a ring, but the relationship ended in January 2026.

Source: Legit.ng