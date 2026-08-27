Verydarkman fired back at the Inspector General of Police after being challenged to prove his claims about highway officers and kidnappers

The activist released a video he called 'Evidence One,' featuring arraigned police officers accused of armed robbery and kidnapping

VDM noted the incident in the video occurred two months ago in the same state where he made the original allegations at an NBA conference

Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as Verydarkman (VDM), has responded to a public challenge from the Nigeria Police Force with what he described as his first piece of evidence backing up his explosive claims about officers at highway checkpoints.

The activist had earlier raised alarm at a Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference held in Port Harcourt, where he alleged that highway police officers act as "unknown gunmen" by leaking the movement details of wealthy travellers to criminal networks.

Reactions as Verydarkman responds to police challenge with 'evidence one' video on kidnapping. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@policeng

Source: Instagram

The Inspector General of Police, through Force Public Relations Officer CSP Ani Iniedu, responded by daring VDM to present concrete evidence to support the allegation.

VDM releases 'Evidence One'

Rather than go quiet, the Ratel president went on the offensive. He released a video he titled "Evidence One," showing police officers who had been arraigned and presented before the public on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Three space buses were also reportedly recovered from the suspects. A sighting officer among those arraigned faced charges of conspiracy.

Verydarkman shares video to buttress his point about kidnapping. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM delivered the reveal in his signature theatrical style, pulling out a bag of pure water, garri, a bottle of groundnut and a large bowl, and began eating as he played the footage. He pointed out that the events in the video took place just two months prior, and crucially, in the very state where the NBA conference was held.

He also noted that some of those implicated in the criminal activities remained at large, turning the moment into a direct counter-challenge to the police, asking why they claimed he was lying.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM's evidence as he responds to the challenge:

Fans react to VDM's clap back

Social media users had plenty to say about the activist's response:

@daveplayblogger wrote:

"Evidence Over Choke"

@verydarkgirl_ratel_ commented:

"And Na them loud am themselves."

@maziobinna_01 stated:

"The highest defense in court is presenting your evidence from your accuser. One down."

@inahle_ said:

"Whoever in the police initiated the invite for evidence is so unwise."

@phyzzy06 reacted:

"Chaiii. VDM no even follow public. Na police evidence he wan use against police."

@fredy_official_20 shared:

"I'm a victim, so I will be your number one witness in court VDM.. @verydarkblackman evidence choked. It happened to me and my partner life in Asaba Benin road 2021. Even the ransom was collected behind army checkpoints. So evidence no be problem. I have been waiting for a day like this to share my story and experience in the hands of Nigeria police and kidnappers."

Peter Okoye's fan who lost $60,000, drags VDM

Legit.ng had reported that a woman who claimed to be a fan of Nigerian singer Peter Okoye had opened up about losing $60,000 in a scam while she was pregnant and subsequently turned to the singer for help.

According to the woman, Peter Okoye reached out to social media activist VDM on her behalf after she sought his assistance. However, she alleged that VDM ignored the request entirely.

Source: Legit.ng