Claims spread across Nigerian social media and news sites alleging that Kira Taiwo welcomed a baby boy just two days after her father Ogogo's burial

The circulating video and photos labelling the infant 'My Daddy's Carbon Copy' have raised questions about their authenticity and origin

Multiple social media users flagged the content as old material, prompting Legit.ng to investigate the claims

Claims circulating across Nigerian social media platforms and several online news sites on August 26, 2026, alleged that Shakirat Taiwo, also known as Kira Taiwo and daughter of the late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, welcomed a baby boy roughly two days after her father's death and burial.

The accompanying visuals, labelled "My Daddy's Carbon Copy," describe the newborn as bearing a striking resemblance to the late actor, framing the birth as a bittersweet moment for a grieving family.

Legit.ng's fact check debunks claims that Ogogo’s daughter gave birth to a baby boy days after his death. Photo: kira_taiwo

Source: Instagram

Ogogo passed away on August 23, 2026, at the age of 66 after battling stage-four cancer. He was buried the following day in Ilaro, Ogun state, in accordance with Islamic rites.

The timing of the birth claims, placed just days after his burial, fuelled a wave of emotional online reactions linking the arrival of new life to the family's period of mourning.

Claim of Ogogo's daughter Kira's childbirth does not hold up

This claim is largely false.

Legit.ng's checks of Kira Taiwo's social media accounts, as well as those of family members, friends, and associates of the late actor, found no posts, announcements, or updates relating to a new birth following Ogogo's passing.

No official statement from Kira or any member of Ogogo's family has confirmed such an event occurred.

Social media users on X and Instagram were quick to flag the circulating material as recycled content.

According to multiple accounts, the video and photos date back approximately two years, when Kira Taiwo welcomed her first child, a boy, in February 2024, while her father was still alive.

Ogogo publicly celebrated becoming a grandfather at that time. The baby from those earlier images would now be old enough to walk, making the recent framing of the content as news particularly misleading.

Several outlets that ran the story relied on cautious language such as "reportedly" without independently verifying the claims or tracing the images to a primary source.

Below is the video circulating online:

The story appears to be a case of old footage being misrepresented as current news amid heightened public interest following the actor's death. Readers are advised to verify claims before sharing.

Here is one of the social media users' posts that flagged the video as fake and old:

Social media users debunk the viral video of Ogogo's daughter welcoming a child after his death

Users on X were vocal in calling out the false framing. Here are some of the comments:

@oreoluwa_ex said:

"You guys are irredeemable. This was when she gave birth to her first baby"

@highbee_opeyemi commented:

"This is an Old video na, don't you guy's get your facts right before circulating News?"

@Fridaybabs wrote:

"You guys are so useless, farming engagement from people difficult situation, you will crumble"

@Haneefahjumoke stated:

"You guys should request for community note on this fake news....you are such a silly person to what gain?"

@Rachy_VA added:

"Actually, this was two years ago when she gave birth, the blogger should verify before posting."

@primus600 noted:

"lol this so an old incident. The baby should be old enough to walk by now self 😃"

Legit.ng's fact check confirms viral baby boy claim about Ogogo’s daughter uses recycled old footage. Photo: kira_taiwo

Source: Instagram

Yinka Quadri recounts final moments with Ogogo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri recounted his emotional final hospital visit to Ogogo, sharing how the late actor reassured him despite his condition.

Quadri also reflected on their friendship, which began in 1984, describing Ogogo as a brother, confidant and companion who would always remain in his heart.

Source: Legit.ng