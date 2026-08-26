The UK government has published a list of education programmes that determine whether parents can continue claiming Child Benefit for children aged 16 and above

Full-time non-advanced education is the key condition, with supervised study or course-related work experience required to exceed 12 hours per week

Eight qualifying education types are listed, ranging from A levels to pre-apprenticeships

The Unied Kingdom (UK) government has officially set out the education programmes that allow parents and guardians to keep receiving Child Benefit for children who have passed the compulsory school age.

According to the official guidance, Child Benefit remains accessible to parents whose children are enrolled in full-time, non-advanced education.

The UK shares education programmes that give claim Child Benefit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

For a course to qualify as full-time, it must involve more than 12 hours of supervised study or course-related work experience per week. An exception applies to children whose hours are reduced due to illness or disability.

UK Child Benefit: Education programmes that qualify

The government lists eight categories of education that meet the non-advanced threshold required to keep Child Benefit payments running:

1. A levels or similar qualifications, including the International Baccalaureate

2. T levels

3. GCSEs

4. Scottish Highers

5. NVQs and most vocational qualifications up to level 3

6. Home education

7. Study programmes in England

8. A pre-apprenticeship

These qualifications sit below degree level, which is why they are described as non-advanced. Any course at the higher education level, such as a university degree or Higher National Certificate, does not qualify under this scheme.

UK: What parents need to know

The distinction between advanced and non-advanced education is central to eligibility. Parents whose children transition directly from secondary school into one of the eight listed programmes can continue receiving the benefit without interruption, provided the weekly study hours requirement is met.

Home education is explicitly included on the list, which means children educated outside a formal school setting may still count towards a parent's Child Benefit claim, subject to the same conditions regarding hours and qualification level.

In a similar report, the UK government published official guidance showing which foreign nationals are not required to submit financial evidence when applying for a student visa.

UK ban certain items from aeroplaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK Government published strict hand luggage rules banning certain items from aircraft cabins on flights into the country.

Some everyday personal items and certain knives are prohibited in cabin bags but can travel in checked hold luggage.

Source: Legit.ng