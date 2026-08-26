Johnny Drille has opened up about his relationship with his wife, Rima Tahini, revealing that their love story began while they were both connected to Mavin Records

The singer disclosed that they dated privately from late 2018 and managed to keep the relationship away from the public for almost five years

Johnny Drille admitted that maintaining the secrecy was not easy but said he remains grateful that his time at Mavin Records led him to the woman he married

Nigerian singer and songwriter Johnny Drille has given fans a rare glimpse into the private love story behind his marriage to Rima Tahini.

The singer spoke about their relationship during an interview on The Right Hand podcast, where he reflected on how carefully they kept their romance away from public attention.

According to Johnny, the relationship began around November or December 2018.

Johnny Drille has opened up about his relationship with his wife, Rima Tahini. Photos: Johnny Drille.

Source: Instagram

For years, however, fans had little or no idea that the singer was already in a serious relationship.

Five years under the radar

Johnny Drille revealed that he and Rima worked hard to ensure their romance remained private.

The couple reportedly dated for almost five years before their relationship became public in July 2023.

Looking back, the singer said he now appreciates just how much effort went into keeping such an important part of his life away from the spotlight.

“I don’t realise how much work we had to put into it for keeping it on the record for so long,” he said.

Their decision to keep things private meant that by the time fans discovered they were together, the relationship was already far more serious than many realised.

Johnny Drille also revealed that he had already married Rima before their relationship was publicly announced.

He explained that the couple tied the knot roughly a year and seven months before making their relationship known to the public.

While admitting that keeping their romance secret was not easy, the singer expressed gratitude for the circumstances that brought them together.

“It wasn’t easy keeping it, but I’m grateful I met my wife at Mavin’s,” he said.

Watch X video of Johnny Drille's interview here:

Reactions trail Johnny Drille's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@primalfocus6 stated:

"Love can find you in the most unexpected places. Sometimes the workplace becomes the place where you meet your forever person. Wishing Johnny Drille and his wife continued happiness!"

@naija2cape_blog noted:

"Mavin didn’t just give us music… it gave Johnny his forever person. From secret studio days to marriage and a beautiful daughter this is the softest industry love story. Absolute goals"

Johnny Drille discloses that they dated privately from late 2018 and managed to keep the relationship away from the public for almost five years. Photo: Johnny Drille.

Source: Instagram

Johnny Drille recounts travelling abroad for wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer sparked reactions when he shared a beautiful story of his short trip to the United States.

The Mavin Records star posted a short video to narrate how the journey went, as he had mixed feelings during an interesting trip from Nigeria to the US.

He gave the couple a lovely performance on their special day; however, he left his luggage in the US.

Source: Legit.ng