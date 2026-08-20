"You Did Not Conquer Anybody": Tinubu Tells Adeleke, Video Trends
- President Tinubu received Osun Governor Adeleke at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday following the governorship election
- Tinubu warned the governor against stigmatising his opponents and told him he won an election, not a conquest
- The president said Adeleke is in a unique position to make history and must prove himself through action, not celebration
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President Bola Tinubu has cautioned Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke against treating his political opponents with contempt following his victory in the state's recently concluded governorship election.
Tinubu gave the advice on Thursday when Adeleke visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The president made clear that winning an election is not grounds for humiliating those who lost.
"Don't stigmatise any of your opponents," Tinubu said. "And the people of Osun State pronounced their judgment on you that they love you; they want you to govern. So you're going back to govern."
Tinubu's message to Adeleke
The president drew a firm distinction between electoral victory and personal conquest, telling the governor that his mandate came from the will of Osun residents, not from defeating enemies. He added that anyone who refuses to embrace a free and fair election does not deserve the joy that democracy brings.
Tinubu also directed Adeleke's attention to how he should channel the goodwill of the electorate. Rather than prolonging public celebrations, the president said the true expression of gratitude to Osun people would come through governance and delivery.
"Not the way you sang it or celebrate it," Tinubu told the governor, "but the way you act it."
Osun 2026: A unique position to make history
The president described Adeleke as being in "a very unique position to make history" and noted that the governor had shown a progressive instinct throughout his campaign. Tinubu said that promise now needs to translate into concrete action during the new term.
Natasha, Dickson react as INEC officially declares Adeleke winner of 2026 Osun governorship election
The visit to Abuja came as Adeleke prepared to return to Osun following confirmation of his re-election. The president's remarks pointed to expectations that the governor's second term will be defined by performance rather than political triumphalism.
See the video of the president's statement on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng