Dr Aminu Usman, Commander-General of the Katsina State Hisbah Board, submitted his resignation letter on October 5

Usman addressed his resignation letter to the Secretary to the State Government at the Governor's Office in Katsina

The commander-general gave no reason for his departure but praised Governor Dikko Radda's leadership during his tenure

Dr Aminu Usman, also known as Abu Ammar, has stepped down as Commander-General of the Katsina State Hisbah Board, effective immediately.

Usman submitted his resignation in a letter dated October 5, addressed to the Secretary to the State Government at the Governor's Office, State Secretariat Complex, Katsina. He offered no explanation for his decision to leave the role.

Katsina Hisbah Commander resigns from office Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Usman thanks Governor Radda

Daily Trust reported that despite declining to give a reason for his exit, Usman used the letter to express what he described as profound gratitude to Governor Dikko Radda for the confidence, trust, opportunity and support given to him throughout his time in office.

He said he was deeply grateful for the chance to contribute to the development, peace, security and moral well-being of Katsina State, and acknowledged Radda's leadership and guidance as central to his work during the period.

Usman also prayed for God's continued guidance and blessings for the governor, asking that he be granted wisdom and good health to carry on serving the state. He extended similar prayers for the peace, development and prosperity of Katsina State and its people.

About the Katsina Hisbah Board

The Katsina State Hisbah Board is a religious law enforcement agency responsible for promoting public morality and Islamic values across the state. The commander-general's departure leaves a leadership gap at the agency, though no announcement has been made regarding a successor or an interim arrangement.

Katsina Hisbah Commander-General has resigned Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Katsina Hajj commission chairman resigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alhaji Kabir Bature Sarkin Alhazai, chairman of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, resigned from his position.

Sarkin Alhazai addressed his resignation letter to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government but gave no reason for leaving.

His exit makes him the third political appointee under Governor Dikko Radda to leave office in recent days.

Source: Legit.ng