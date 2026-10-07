Hisbah Commander-General Tenders His Resignation Letter
- Dr Aminu Usman, Commander-General of the Katsina State Hisbah Board, submitted his resignation letter on October 5
- Usman addressed his resignation letter to the Secretary to the State Government at the Governor's Office in Katsina
- The commander-general gave no reason for his departure but praised Governor Dikko Radda's leadership during his tenure
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Dr Aminu Usman, also known as Abu Ammar, has stepped down as Commander-General of the Katsina State Hisbah Board, effective immediately.
Usman submitted his resignation in a letter dated October 5, addressed to the Secretary to the State Government at the Governor's Office, State Secretariat Complex, Katsina. He offered no explanation for his decision to leave the role.
Usman thanks Governor Radda
Daily Trust reported that despite declining to give a reason for his exit, Usman used the letter to express what he described as profound gratitude to Governor Dikko Radda for the confidence, trust, opportunity and support given to him throughout his time in office.
He said he was deeply grateful for the chance to contribute to the development, peace, security and moral well-being of Katsina State, and acknowledged Radda's leadership and guidance as central to his work during the period.
Usman also prayed for God's continued guidance and blessings for the governor, asking that he be granted wisdom and good health to carry on serving the state. He extended similar prayers for the peace, development and prosperity of Katsina State and its people.
About the Katsina Hisbah Board
The Katsina State Hisbah Board is a religious law enforcement agency responsible for promoting public morality and Islamic values across the state. The commander-general's departure leaves a leadership gap at the agency, though no announcement has been made regarding a successor or an interim arrangement.
Katsina Hajj commission chairman resigns
Legit.ng earlier reported that Alhaji Kabir Bature Sarkin Alhazai, chairman of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, resigned from his position.
Sarkin Alhazai addressed his resignation letter to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government but gave no reason for leaving.
His exit makes him the third political appointee under Governor Dikko Radda to leave office in recent days.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng