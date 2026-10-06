INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan disclosed the voter registration figures at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Tuesday

The national voters' register now holds over 103 million registered voters after a three-phase Continuous Voter Registration exercise

INEC scheduled nationwide PVC collection and public display of the voters' register to begin October 9, 2026

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified Lagos, Kano and Kaduna as the three states with the highest number of registered voters as Nigeria heads towards the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan made the disclosure on Tuesday at a stakeholders meeting and press conference in Abuja, where he gave a comprehensive update on the national voters' register.

INEC sets date for nationwide PVC collection ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: INEC

Source: Facebook

Lagos leads the country with 7,488,633 registered voters, followed by Kano with 6,570,276 and Kaduna with 4,662,640.

Amupitan said the total figure on the register now stands at 103,428,715, following the completion of a three-phase Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and a biometric clean-up.

Top 10 states by registered voters

Amupitan read out the full top 10 ranking during the briefing.

Lagos State — 7,488,633 Kano State — 6,570,276 Kaduna State — 4,662,640 Katsina State — 3,876,051 Rivers State — 3,736,434 Oyo State — 3,588,111 Delta State — 3,525,988 Benue State — 3,057,225 Ogun State — 3,037,981 Bauchi State — 3,012,547

At the other end, Ekiti had the fewest registered voters in the country at 1,055,708. Bayelsa was second from the bottom with 1,200,691, while the Federal Capital Territory recorded 1,732,043. Ondo and Gombe followed with 1,733,641 and 1,768,560 respectively.

The three-phase CVR exercise recorded 10,772,421 new registrations before the final biometric clean-up was carried out.

Demographic breakdown of the register

On the gender split, Amupitan said male voters account for 53,528,218, or 51.75 per cent of the register, while female voters number 49,900,497, making up 48.25 per cent.

Voters between 35 and 49 years old form the largest age group at 43,265,946, representing 41.83 per cent. Those aged 18 to 34 number 29,777,576 (28.79 per cent), while voters between 50 and 69 account for 22,982,900 (22.22 per cent). Voters aged 70 and above are the smallest group at 7,402,291, or 7.16 per cent.

INEC also recorded 232,658 persons with disabilities across 10 categories. The largest sub-group was classified as "others" with 101,183 voters (43.49 per cent), followed by persons with albinism at 44,023 (18.92 per cent) and physical impairment at 27,141 (11.67 per cent).

What comes next

Amupitan announced that, in line with Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, the voters' register will be available for public scrutiny from October 9 to 15, 2026, giving Nigerians the opportunity to raise any objections or claims before the elections.

"The register of voters will be displayed for public scrutiny from the 9th to 15th of October 2026, not later than 90 days before the general election," he said.

Nationwide collection of newly issued Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) is also set to begin on October 9, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng