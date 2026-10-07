The Oyo State Police Command arrested three suspects allegedly linked to a deadly attack on a family of six at Oloba Village, Lagelu LGA, Ibadan

Police said the suspects invaded the home of Ifeanyi Chukwu and his family on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, armed with a Dane gun, cutlasses and a club

Two children were allegedly tied up and thrown into a nearby river during the attack, with recovery efforts still ongoing

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Ibadan, Oyo State - The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three men in connection with the killing and robbery of a family at Oloba Village, Lagelu Local Government Area of Ibadan.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday evening, October 6, the command said the arrests followed credible intelligence received on Friday, October 2, 2026, regarding an incident that occurred on September 22 at about 7 pm. The three suspects, Hammed Akinbami, Akinbami Ojo and Padonu Edward, are all residents of Oloba Village.

Oyo police arrest three suspects over the alleged killing and robbery of a family at Oloba Village, Lagelu Local Government Area of Ibadan. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects stormed the home of Ifeanyi Chukwu, his wife and their four children, carrying a locally made Dane gun, two cutlasses and a club.

The family lost N200,000 in cash, a Boxer motorcycle, a chainsaw machine and a spraying machine during the attack.

How Oyo attack unfolded

Police said Hammed Akinbami shot the husband during the attack, while Ojo and Edward turned on the wife, striking her on the head. The assault took a fatal turn when the suspects tied two of the children by their hands and legs before throwing them into a river close to the property. The remaining members of the family were also killed, and their bodies were disposed of in the same river, according to the police.

Detectives who visited the scene afterwards took photographs and recovered several items, including the family's Boxer motorcycle, the Dane gun, two cutlasses and the club allegedly used in the attack. All three suspects were subsequently arrested and detained. The police stated that the apprehended men confessed to their roles in the crime during interrogation.

Oyo police vow justice for victims

The remains of the wife have since been recovered from the river. Efforts to retrieve the bodies of the four other victims are continuing. The suspects and the full case file are to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Iyaganku for further investigation and prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police for the Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, ordered a thorough investigation into the matter and said anyone found culpable would face justice.

Read the Oyo police’s full statement on the murder of the family in Lagelu below via the X post:

Read more Oyo news

Oyo police rescue abducted victims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state Police Command said it recorded a "significant operational breakthrough."

This had followed a kidnapping incident at Gaa Alhaji, Gbonkan, via Ipapo.

In a statement titled 'Oyo State Police Command Rescues Two Kidnap Victims, Neutralises One Suspected Abductor in Gbonkan', the police provided details of their operation.

Source: Legit.ng