Wicknell Chivayo's family has begun making burial arrangements for two family members, with a plot already secured at Glenforest Cemetery

Chivayo's uncle confirmed that sitting African heads of state have been invited and are expected to arrive for the funeral proceedings

The uncle appealed to Zimbabweans to mourn peacefully, urging the public to set aside controversy during the mourning period

The burial of Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo and another family member is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile funeral events Zimbabwe has seen in recent memory, with sitting African presidents among those expected to attend.

Chivayo's uncle addressed the press to walk the public through the family's preparations, confirming that a burial plot had been secured at Glenforest cemetery.

Presidents set to attend Wicknell Chivayo’s funeral as guest list surfaces. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

He said the grave was expected to be ready by the close of day, with the only uncertainty being a forecasted storm that could affect the timeline.

Bodies to Lie in State Before Thursday Burial

The two bodies were scheduled to be collected the following afternoon, with retrieval set for between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Once home, they would lie in state overnight to allow family members and close associates to pay their respects privately before the public proceedings.

The official funeral is set for Thursday. The procession is planned to depart for Glenforest around midnight, with the burial ceremony expected to take place at 2 pm or 2:30 pm that same day.

African Heads of State Among Expected Dignitaries

The uncle confirmed that several African heads of state had been invited and were expected to begin arriving from that day.

"There shall be some dignitaries and heads of state who shall come for this occasion, so we are expecting them from today onwards," he said.

He used the occasion to appeal to Zimbabweans to behave with decorum throughout the mourning period, asking the public to set aside any controversy surrounding the family.

"We shall, therefore, be looking forward to demonstrating to them that as Zimbabweans, we mourn in peace. We don't expect chaos and unnecessary criticism as we conduct ourselves in peace as children of Zimbabwe," he added.

The arrival of foreign leaders underscores the significant public profile Chivayo had built over the years as one of Zimbabwe's most prominent and controversial businessmen.

Wicknell Chivayo’s burial: Presidential guest list surfaces ahead of lavish funeral. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo's chats with woman who predicted his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo's chats with a woman who predicted his death had emerged after his passing.

The exchange, posted on X on May 28, 2025, shows Mutami confronting Chivayo over politics and money. In one message, she told him bluntly: "Not everyone wants your money, that's what you should know."

She also pushed back against what she saw as his assumption that women sought his attention or gifts, stating she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.

Source: Legit.ng