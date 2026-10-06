BBNaija Season 11 winner Temi Nkem has shared her plans for the N90 million cash prize she received after emerging as the winner of the reality show

Instead of rushing to spend her newfound fortune, the reality star said she intends to invest most of the money and return to school

Temi’s plans come as she officially received her cash prize and brand-new car, completing part of her N160 million grand prize package

Winning N90 million could easily be a reason to go on a spending spree, but Temi Nkem appears to have something else in mind.

The Big Brother Naija Season 11 winner has disclosed that she plans to invest most of the cash prize that came with her victory.

Temi made this known after receiving her prize on Tuesday, October 6, following her triumph in the ‘Show Ya Sef’ edition of the reality show.

The reality star also disclosed another major plan that may surprise some fans — she intends to return to school.

Temi Nkem shares her plans for the N90 million cash prize she received after emerging as the winner of the reality show. Photos: @gotv/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nkem shares plans after BBNaija.

While many reality stars use the fame from the show to launch businesses, pursue entertainment careers or secure brand deals, Temi appears determined to combine her new celebrity status with education.

Her decision to put a significant portion of her winnings into investments suggests that the BBNaija crown may be just the beginning of her bigger plans.

For Temi, the N90 million is not simply money to enjoy; it is an opportunity to build something that could last beyond her time in the spotlight.

Temi was announced as the winner during the live finale on Sunday, October 4, after viewers voted for their preferred housemates.

She defeated Aikou and Sheba, who finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

On Tuesday, the reality star received the N90 million cash prize and a brand-new car, among other rewards included in the N160 million grand prize.

Celebrating her victory, Temi sang the “winner o o o… winner” song and thanked her supporters.

Watch the moment Nkem Temi received her brand-new car here:

Temi Nkem says she intends to invest most of the money and return to school. Photo: @bbnaija/IG.

Source: Instagram

Araga, Abi reflect on BBNaija exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that evicted BBNaija housemates Araga and Abi reflected on their experiences in the reality show, discussing relationships, personal growth and life after the house.

Araga said he did not find love because he is not a “lover boy” and described his experience as neutral, while highlighting his friendship with Timi.

Abi said the show helped her become bolder, despite being emotional and feeling challenged by other housemates over some of her comments.

Source: Legit.ng