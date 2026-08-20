Breaking: Tinubu, Adeleke, 4 Other Bigwigs in Closed-Door Meeting
- Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke arrived at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa at 5:25 pm on Thursday alongside National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu
- The visit marks Adeleke's first meeting with President Tinubu since winning last Saturday's governorship election in Osun State
- Four senior Osun State officials, including the DG of Adeleke's Campaign Council, also arrived at the Villa shortly after the governor
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Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke arrived at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, his first visit to the seat of power since winning last Saturday's governorship election.
It was observed that Adeleke pulled into the Villa's forecourt at 5:25 pm, dressed in navy blue traditional attire and carrying a walking stick. He stepped out of a black Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, arriving alongside the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.
The Punch reported that the visit comes on the back of a telephone congratulatory call Tinubu placed to Adeleke following his re-election win. The President had described the outcome as "a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in our country" and urged the governor to reach out to all Osun residents, including those who did not vote for him.
Senior Osun officials join Adeleke at Aso Rock
At about 5:40 pm, four other officials from Osun State were spotted making their way through the Villa's corridors. They included Senator Lere Oyewumi, who served as Director-General of the Adeleke Campaign Council; Sunday Bisi, a member of the same council; Akinleye Kazeem, Chief of Staff to the Governor; and Bamidele Salam, the House of Representatives member for the Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency in Osun State.
The details of discussions between Adeleke and the President were not immediately disclosed at the time of the visit.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng