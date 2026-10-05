Remember Adomako Boateng collapsed on the pitch during Aduana Stars' Ghana Premier League match against Swedru All Blacks on Sunday, October 4

The 21-year-old defender was rushed to Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital after the medical team responded immediately to the incident

Aduana FC issued a formal statement after the health scare, providing an update on the player's condition

Aduana Stars defender Remember Adomako Boateng collapsed on the pitch during the club's Ghana Premier League fixture against Swedru All Blacks at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium on Sunday, October 4, triggering an immediate emergency response from the medical team present at the ground.

The 21-year-old right-back went down during the match, drawing the attention of players, officials and supporters who watched on anxiously as medical personnel rushed to attend to him.

Aduana FC have confirmed that midfielder Remember Adomako Boateng is in stable condition after collapsing during the club’s victory over Swedru All Blacks. Photo credit: Aduana FC

Source: Twitter

According to Ghana Soccernet, he was taken off the field and transported to Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, where he received urgent treatment.

Aduana FC issues statement on Adomako's condition

Following the scare, Aduana Football Club released an official statement on X to address public concern over the player's welfare.

"Aduana Football Club wishes to inform the general public that our player Remember Adomako Boateng collapsed during today's victory over Swedru All Blacks at NAB 1 Stadium," the club wrote.

"He was rushed to Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, where he received prompt medical attention. We are happy to announce his condition has been stabilised and he is now conscious and responding to treatment."

The club also acknowledged all those who responded quickly in the aftermath of the incident, adding:

"We thank the medical team and all who responded swiftly. We ask all to keep him in prayers, and we kindly ask all to respect his privacy."

Adomako has been a consistent figure in Aduana's squad this season.

According to data from Transfermarkt, the defender has featured in four of the club's five Ghana Premier League matches in the current campaign.

Aduana Stars win despite scare

Despite the distressing event, the match continued, and the Ogya Lads produced a memorable comeback.

Coach Samuel Boadu's side fell behind before recovering to beat Swedru All Blacks 2-1, with forward Stephen Amankona netting twice, once before and once after half-time, to secure all three points for the club.

The result, however, took a back seat to concerns about Adomako's health, with attention across the football community centred firmly on the young defender's recovery rather than the scoreline.

Aduana FC urged the media and members of the public to give the player and his family the space they need during this period, and said further updates on his condition would be provided by the club when appropriate.

Savvy King rushed to hospital after collapsing

In a related development, Legit.ng reported Angel City FC defender Savy King is recovering after undergoing emergency heart surgery following her dramatic collapse during a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) match last Friday.

The 20-year-old former USA youth international fell to the ground during the 74th minute of the game against the Utah Royals at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, sending shockwaves through the stadium.

Source: Legit.ng