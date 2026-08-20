A 60-year-old man was shot dead in Osogbo after suspected thugs clashed with Davido's security team at the Ataoja's palace

Davido was visiting the palace alongside Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, who came to present his certificate of return to the monarch

The Osun police command launched a full investigation and called on the public to share information about the fleeing suspects

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The Osun State Police Command has confirmed that a 60-year-old man, Tajudeen Yusuf, was killed by gunfire in Osogbo on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, following a confrontation between suspected gang members and the security team of musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

As reported on Thursday, August 20, by The Cable, Yusuf, a resident of the Oke-Ayepe area of Osogbo, was shot at the Itaolokan area of the state capital shortly after the incident at the Ataoja of Osogbo's palace.

Police say a 60-year-old man was killed after hoodlums clashed with Davido’s security team in Osogbo, Osun state. Photo credit: @davido, @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

PM News also reported the police’s version of the incident.

Davido had accompanied his uncle, Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, on a courtesy visit to the Ataoja, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun. The governor was at the palace to present his certificate of return following his victory in the August 15 governorship election, and arrived in a convoy of 20 vehicles at around 3:15 pm.

What happened at palace in Osun?

According to a statement by Osun police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi, a man identified as Adebayo Taoreed, known as 'Small Rugged', described as an ex-convict and a suspected member of the Eye confraternity, tried to force his way through to Davido immediately after the palace visit. Davido's security team blocked the attempt.

The confrontation drew other suspected gang members nearby, who temporarily blocked the palace entrance and hindered movement before the governor's convoy eventually left the area without harm.

An ex-convict and suspected confraternity member tries to breach Governor Adeleke's nephew, Davido's security, in Osun state. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

The suspects then dispersed from the scene but allegedly opened fire on their way out, hitting Yusuf. A police patrol team that responded found him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Earlier in the day, suspected thugs had also opened fire on the governor's convoy, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire with his security operatives. That shooting reportedly lasted between 12 and 15 minutes, with no casualties recorded.

Osun attack: Police investigation underway

Samuel Etaifo, commissioner of police for elections in Osun, condemned the attack and said the command would use all available resources to identify and arrest those responsible.

Ojelabi said in the statement:

"The Command has commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident and intensified efforts to identify, apprehend and bring the fleeing suspects to justice."

The police urged anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact the nearest police station or reach the command through its official channels.

Osun: Davido clarifies Adeleke convoy attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido clarified reports of an alleged attack on the convoy of Osun Governor Adeleke.

According to him, the incident occurred outside the palace and had nothing to do with the governor or his entourage.

Source: Legit.ng