Swift Telephone Network Limited has confirmed its existing telephone numbering ranges as it prepares for nationwide telecom operations

The company has six numbering blocks covering numbers beginning with 0201348 to 0201710

CEO Oluwole Adetuyi says STN will focus on local talent, partnerships, infrastructure and digital inclusion as it expands

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

A new telecommunications company, Swift Telephone Network Limited (STN), has confirmed the telephone numbers it uses as it prepares to expand its operations across Nigeria.

Legit.ng reported that STN received a Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) from the federal government, giving it the authority to provide telecommunications services across the country.

STN announced the development on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, describing the licence as a key milestone in its long effort to grow its telecoms operations.

STN confirms its phone numbers as new telecom operator begins national expansion plans Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Checks show STN's numbers fall within the 0201 343 to 0201 348 ranges, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission's national numbering plan.

The numbering blocks are

0201 710

0201 711

0201 712

0201 713

0201 714

0201 715

0201 343

0201 344

0201 345

0201 346

0201 347

0201 348

STN's phone number history

STN's telephone numbering history dates back to its earlier operations before it became a fully independent telecoms operator.

According to THISDAY, the company began in 1998 with a modest business centre established to support the National University Games at the University of Lagos.

It later became the first provider of digital landline services in Yaba in 2003 and helped develop the infrastructure behind WAEC Direct, which allowed students to check examination results through a telephone-based service.

After STN moved towards independent operations, the NCC allocated the company the 01343XXXX numbering prefix in 2005, allowing existing subscribers to retain their lines during the transition, THISDAY reported.

The company later operated as Swift Telephone Network Limited and continued developing its telecommunications services before facing operational setbacks.

CEO reveals STN's plans

STN's latest licence marks a major change for the company, giving it the regulatory authority to operate on a national basis.

Chief Executive Officer Oluwole Adetuyi said the company would use the licence to build a Nigerian telecommunications ecosystem based on local skills, partnerships and innovation.

Adetuyi said:

“This UASL is not just a licence. It is a new chapter. It represents where we started, what we have endured, how we have evolved, and where we are going. We are building in Nigeria, for Nigeria."

According to him, STN plans to train Nigerian engineers, technicians and digital professionals while working with local vendors, contractors and small businesses.

The company also plans to partner with international technology providers to develop local technical capabilities while keeping skills and intellectual property in Nigeria.

Another key area is digital inclusion, with STN planning to expand infrastructure into underserved communities and help reduce Nigeria's digital divide.

The company said it also expects to create jobs through distribution, customer support and value-added services.

New telecom company STN reveals 0201 phone numbers as it prepares for national rollout Photo: bloc

Source: Getty Images

When will STN launch nationwide?

STN has not yet announced a specific nationwide commercial rollout date, pricing structure or detailed coverage map.

However, Adetuyi said the company would announce strategic partnerships, infrastructure rollout plans and programmes for investors and other stakeholders as it begins commercial operations under the UASL.

The national licence allows STN to compete across several segments of Nigeria's telecommunications market, although the company will face established operators with extensive infrastructure and large subscriber bases.

Lebara enters Nigeria’s telecoms market

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lebara had launched its services in Nigeria as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). Rather than building and maintaining its own nationwide network, the company relies on existing telecom infrastructure to connect customers.

The model enables Lebara to focus its investment on areas such as competitive pricing, wider distribution and customer service, while avoiding the huge costs associated with developing a standalone mobile network.

Its initial offering includes voice calls, SMS and mobile data, with customers also able to access tools for monitoring and managing their usage.

Source: Legit.ng