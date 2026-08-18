ADC governorship candidate Najeem Salaam addressed supporters after the Osun State election, acknowledging their efforts throughout the campaign

Salaam credited former governor Rauf Aregbesola's involvement as a key part of the ADC's campaign strategy in Osun State

The candidate said his campaign was driven by a genuine commitment to the development and progress of Osun State, not mere political ambition

Najeem Salaam, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate in the Osun State governorship election, has publicly thanked his supporters, party members and the people of Osun for their participation in the electoral process.

In a statement addressed to the ADC family, Salaam said the campaign was built on a shared belief in the progress and future of Osun State rather than a pursuit of political power alone.

Osun 2026: ADC Candidate Breaks Silence, Sends Important Message to Aregbesola

Source: Facebook

"Against all odds, we walked, we talked and we stood together. We did so not merely for political power, but because we genuinely believe in the development, progress and future of Osun State," Salaam wrote.

Salaam's message to Osun voters

The ADC candidate directed a portion of his message to ordinary residents of Osun who came out to vote, saying their democratic choices deserve full respect.

"To the good people of Osun State, I deeply appreciate you for coming out to exercise your democratic right. I thank you for listening to our message, engaging with us and giving us the opportunity to present our vision for a better Osun. Your voices and choices must always be respected, because democracy ultimately belongs to the people," he said.

Salaam also singled out former governor Rauf Aregbesola, who backed the ADC's campaign, describing him as "a great political strategist, mobiliser and courageous leader" whose wisdom and experience strengthened the party's effort in the state.

Aregbesola's role in the ADC campaign

Aregbesola, who governed Osun State from 2010 to 2018 before serving as Nigeria's Interior Minister, aligned with the ADC ahead of the election. Salaam said his involvement served as a reminder that politics can be "about ideas, service and the people."

The candidate closed his statement by expressing gratitude to every ADC volunteer, supporter and party faithful who remained committed throughout the campaign period.

Osun election: APC candidate speaks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Osun election, raised an alarm over what he described as a growing wave of violence targeting his party members and supporters in the days following the poll.

In a statement addressed to APC members, leaders, and supporters across the state, Oyebamiji said that attacks which began before the election had intensified significantly within the 24 hours after results were declared.

Source: Legit.ng