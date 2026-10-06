Eric Chelle Announces Super Eagles’ Starting 11 to Face Russia in Friendly Match
The Super Eagles' starting 11 for the international friendly match against Russia has been released, featuring mostly young players with a blend of experience from Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho.
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Benjamin Fredrick returns to the lineup in nearly a year after an injury spell, partnering Emmanuel Fernandez in defence.
Full XI: Samuel Friday James - Abdullahi Bewene, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredrick, Isaac James - Chibuzo Nwoko, Wilfred Igor, Stephen Michael, Aderemi Adeoye - Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho.
More details to follow.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.