The Super Eagles' starting 11 for the international friendly match against Russia has been released, featuring mostly young players with a blend of experience from Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Benjamin Fredrick returns to the lineup in nearly a year after an injury spell, partnering Emmanuel Fernandez in defence.

Full XI: Samuel Friday James - Abdullahi Bewene, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredrick, Isaac James - Chibuzo Nwoko, Wilfred Igor, Stephen Michael, Aderemi Adeoye - Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho.

More details to follow.

Source: Legit.ng