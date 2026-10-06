New Zealand Lists 5 Working Holiday Visas That Require English Proficiency
- New Zealand authorities confirmed that applicants for certain Working Holiday Visas must demonstrate their English language ability before qualifying
- Five specific Working Holiday Visa categories are affected, targeting applicants from countries including China, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam
- The requirement applies at the point of application, meaning prospective holders must meet the standard before their visa is processed
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
New Zealand has specified five Working Holiday Visa categories that require applicants to prove their English language ability as part of the qualification process.
Immigration authorities in the country confirmed that applicants "must show that you can speak and understand English when you apply" for the visas listed under this requirement. The condition applies at the application stage, not after arrival.
5 working holiday visas: English proficiency
The five visa types affected by the English language requirement are:
- China Working Holiday Visa
- Philippines Working Holiday Visa
- Thailand Working Holiday Visa
- Turkey Working Holiday Visa
- Vietnam Working Holiday Visa
Citizens from these five countries who wish to work in New Zealand on a holiday arrangement must therefore be prepared to demonstrate sufficient English language ability when submitting their applications.
What the requirement means for applicants
Working Holiday Visas are popular among young travellers who want to fund extended stays abroad through short-term employment. New Zealand's programme attracts applicants from across the world, but the English proficiency requirement introduces an additional hurdle for nationals of the five listed countries.
The requirement is notable because it singles out specific nationalities rather than applying universally across all Working Holiday Visa categories.
Applicants from China, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam will need to account for this language criterion when planning their applications, as failure to meet the standard could affect their eligibility.
New Zealand lists 3 ways to find jobs
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand's immigration authority outlined three ways foreigners can find employment in the country.
The options include using sector-specific job websites, contacting recruitment agencies, and approaching employers directly.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng