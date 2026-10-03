A moving truck struck and killed a police officer, Corporal Blessing Omene, while she was on duty along a major road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

Omene was part of the Safer Highway Patrol team and was on assignment along Glory Land Drive on the East–West Road when the incident happened

Bayelsa Commissioner of Police Ajao Saka Adewale confirmed the tragedy and said the driver of the truck had been taken into custody

A police officer serving with the Safer Highway Patrol unit in Bayelsa State has died after a moving truck ran her over while she was on duty, with the vehicle's driver subsequently arrested by her colleagues.

The officer, Corporal Blessing Omene, badge number 520061, was killed on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, along Glory Land Drive on the East–West Road axis in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. She was carrying out routine highway patrol duties at the time.

Bayelsa Police officer Corporal Blessing Omene dies after a truck hits her during highway patrol, while the driver remains under arrest. Photo credit: TunjiDisu/x

Source: Twitter

CP Adewale mourns fallen officer

Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ajao Saka Adewale, confirmed the death through a post on the Bayelsa Police-Media platform, expressing grief over the loss of an officer who left for work and never came home.

"I received with deep sorrow the news of the sudden death of F/No. 520061 CPL Blessing Omene of the Safer Highway Patrol, on 30th September, 2026, who was reportedly struck by a truck while on duty along Glory Land Drive, East–West Road," he said.

He extended condolences to Omene's family, colleagues and the entire Safer Highway Patrol unit, adding that the incident had deeply troubled the command and the Inspector-General of Police.

"We mourn an officer who only reported for duty in service to the public and did not return home," Adewale said.

Driver held, officers urged to stay alert

The commissioner confirmed that teammates of the deceased officer moved swiftly to ensure the truck driver was arrested and is currently being held pending investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Adewale used the occasion to issue a safety warning to officers working on Nigerian highways, urging them to stay conscious of oncoming vehicles, position themselves away from harm, and strictly follow road safety protocols during operations.

"I urge all officers, particularly those working on highways, to remain alert to approaching traffic, position themselves safely and follow established road safety procedures during operations. Supervisors must reinforce these precautions at every briefing," he said.

He added:

"As the saying goes that the fall of a leaf is a warning to the others, I strongly appeal to us all to take every possible care to protect ourselves in the course of protecting others."

The Bayelsa State Police Command said it stands with the bereaved family and prayed for comfort for those mourning Omene's passing.

Police Inspector killed by hit-and-run driver

Legit.ng earlier reported that a female police inspector, Mercy Bassey, died after a hit-and-run driver struck her at the Adekunle Intersection on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng