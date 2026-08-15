ICPC Operatives Deployed to Monitor Osun Governorship Election at Polling Units

ICPC operatives were spotted at polling units during the Osun governorship election on Saturday morning

Officials were seen at Polling Unit 08, Ward 04, Alajue 1, in the Ede South area of the state

The deployment signals a push to ensure integrity and oversight at the grassroots level of the election

Officers of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) were deployed to polling units across Osun State on Saturday to monitor the governorship election.

At 11:25 am, ICPC operatives were observed at Polling Unit 08, Ward 04, Alajue 1, in the Ede South Local Government Area, where voting was under way.

ICPC officers monitor polling units in Osun State to deter vote-buying and bribery during the governorship election. Photo credit: GovAAdeleke/x

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, the presence of the anti-corruption agency at the grassroots level of the election indicated a coordinated effort to observe proceedings and deter any form of electoral misconduct at the point of voting.

ICPC presence at Ede South

Ede South, the local government area where the operatives were spotted, is one of the constituencies closely watched during the Osun governorship exercise. The deployment of ICPC personnel to individual polling units, rather than only to central collation points, marked a visible show of institutional oversight during the vote.

The commission's role in election monitoring typically covers the observation of vote-buying, bribery, and other corrupt practices that may occur around polling units on election day.

See the X post below:

Osun 2026 Gov election: Adeleke discloses who will win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State voted in the state's governorship election and told reporters he was confident the exercise would be peaceful and that he would win. Adeleke arrived at Sagba Agbogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, in Ede North Local Government Area at about 8:32 a.m., accompanied by a large crowd of supporters.

Source: Legit.ng