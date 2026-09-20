Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, shared exciting news about her attendance at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York

The socialite revealed she has a role at the high-level event scheduled to be held from September 22 to 28 at the UN headquarters

Sophia's announcement sparked a wave of admiration from fans who praised her as a goal-getter and independent woman

Sophia Momodu, the socialite widely known as Davido's baby mama, has announced that she will be attending the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, revealing she has a presence and a role as a delegate at the prestigious global gathering.

The announcement, shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, September 19, caught the attention of many followers who were quick to celebrate the news.

Sophia Momodu reveals she would be attending the at 81st UN General Assembly in New York. Credit: sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu at the UN General Assembly

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 8, with its high-level General Debate scheduled to run from September 22 to 28 at the UN headquarters in New York. Sophia's post confirmed she would be part of the action during this significant window of global diplomacy and discourse.

Beyond her widely publicised personal life, Sophia has increasingly carved out an identity as a businesswoman and public figure in her own right. Her UN General Assembly participation appears to signal a new chapter in her public profile, one rooted in advocacy and influence on an international stage.

Fans commend Sophia Momodu following her recent feat. Credit: sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu's post about her attendance at UNGA is below:

Fans react to Sophia Momodu's big announcement

The post drew enthusiastic responses from her followers, many of whom praised her ambition and poise on Instagram. Read the comments below:

@chikwears wrote:

"👏👏👏👏weldon mama imasco.....higher higher u go"

@abby__joel commented:

"Beauty with Brains 👏😍😍 Very gorgeous mummy imade!"

@the_1liberian said:

"UP UP WE GO QUEEN SOPHIA!!"

@olufunke_1 shared:

"👏👏👏Woman on a mission you know your worth and you are forging on without distraction the sky is your starting point 😍"

@olori_adebowale wrote:

"I don't stand for Nonsense. I stand for a strong 💪 intelligent, independent women. Goal getter"

@yaweoko reacted:

"wow...so happy to read this"

@deee_impossible exclaimed:

"Yoooooooo Queen Sophia is goingbto be in NYC yooooo that crazy im so excited"

Sophia Momodu hypes daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu set social media buzzing after a sweet clip of herself and her daughter, Imade, went viral.

The video, shared on Instagram on Friday, September 11, 2026, captured the mother-daughter duo right after Imade got out of school.

Dressed in jean shorts, a T-shirt, and white sneakers, Imade walked along, pulling her school bag behind her while her mother heaped praise on her for still looking immaculate after a full school day.

Source: Legit.ng