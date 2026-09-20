Angola's Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) replaced its old visa portal with a new platform at evisa.ao

The new Angola eVisa portal requires applicants to create a personal account before submitting documents or paying fees

Visa fee amounts have not yet been published on the new portal, though Angola's SME promises a 72-hour processing window

Angola has moved its electronic visa applications to a new official platform, evisa.ao, replacing the previous portal at smevisa.gov.ao, which now automatically redirects visitors to the updated site.

The Angolan Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) confirmed the change as part of a broader digitalisation drive.

Angola launches its new eVisa portal, allowing travelers to complete visa applications, make online payments, and track application status in real time. Photo credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka

Source: Getty Images

On August 27, 2026, the Angolan Ministry of the Interior reviewed the rollout of the new SME portal at a follow-up meeting held in Luanda, describing it as central to the modernisation of the country's migration administration.

How the new Angola eVisa portal works

Applicants must first create a personal user account before they can access any visa services. The process follows three steps: filling out the application form and uploading supporting documents, paying the required fees online, and then awaiting a decision from the authorities. The SME says applications will be processed within 72 hours.

Documents required include a valid passport, an international yellow fever vaccination certificate, proof of travel and accommodation arrangements, and evidence of sufficient funds for the duration of the stay.

One significant change from the previous system is how visa fees are collected. Under the old process, applicants received pre-authorisation online but paid the actual visa fee upon arrival at the Angolan border. The new portal integrates payment directly into the online application.

However, the exact fee amounts have not yet been published. A pricing schedule section exists on the platform, but no figures are currently displayed, with Angolan authorities expected to fill this in as the portal is finalised.

The SME has clarified that an application is only considered formally submitted once payment is confirmed, and that fees paid are non-refundable. Minor corrections can be made to a submitted application at no extra cost, but more substantial changes may require a fresh application and a new payment.

The portal also accommodates applications submitted through a representative, who may need to provide a mandate or power of attorney to act on a traveller's behalf.

Which travellers still need a visa

The launch of the new platform does not affect visa-free arrangements already in place. French, Belgian, Swiss, and Canadian nationals remain exempt from visa requirements for tourist visits, under a scheme first established in September 2023. Qualifying stays are capped at 30 days per entry, with a maximum of 90 cumulative days per year.

The original exemption list covered 98 countries. The Philippines was added to the scheme through a decree published in October 2025, bringing the total higher.

The new evisa.ao portal primarily concerns travellers who still require a visa, as well as those whose reason for travel or length of stay requires formal immigration authorisation regardless of their nationality.

Travelers use the new Angola eVisa system to apply online, submit supporting documents, and monitor their visa application progress. Photo credit: Billel Bensalem

Source: UGC

Countries that can enter Angola without visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angola has published an official list of African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into the country, with 16 nations on the continent making the cut under a presidential decree that has been in force since 2023.

Source: Legit.ng