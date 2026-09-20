Dangote Refinery’s ₦2.15 trillion IPO lets Nigerians buy shares through Moniepoint PoS terminals from just ₦5,250

Investors can subscribe using BVN and bank details, while CSCS accounts may be created during onboarding

Applications close October 13, but allotment is not guaranteed, and investors should avoid duplicate submissions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals initial public offering (IPO) has opened a new route for Nigerians seeking to own a stake in Africa’s biggest refinery, with retail investors now able to subscribe through selected Point of Sale (PoS) terminals.

The landmark public offer opened on September 14, 2026, with 4.1 billion ordinary shares available at ₦525 each. Investors can subscribe for a minimum of 10 shares, putting the lowest entry amount at ₦5,250. The offer is scheduled to close on October 13.

Dangote Refinery begins share sales via PoS terminals. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Beyond banks, stockbrokers and approved digital investment platforms, Moniepoint has enabled subscriptions through its PoS network using its “Buy for Others” feature, according to a report by TechEconomy.

How to buy Dangote Refinery shares through PoS

The process is designed to make the IPO accessible to people who may not regularly use conventional stockbroking platforms.

Here are five steps involved:

Find the investment option: On a participating Moniepoint PoS terminal, navigate to the investment section and select the Dangote Refinery IPO. Provide your investor details: The process requires identity verification. Investors who do not already have the required account information may be asked for their BVN and other personal details. Moniepoint says a CSCS account or Clearing House Number can be created during onboarding where necessary. Complete the required information: Enter the requested details carefully. Investors should avoid disclosing sensitive information such as PINs, passwords or OTPs to a PoS operator. Dangote’s official IPO portal specifically warns investors never to disclose such credentials. Provide bank details: Investors may be required to select their bank and provide an account number as part of the subscription process. Choose the number of shares: Select how many shares you want to subscribe for and complete payment. The minimum is 10 shares at ₦525 each, or ₦5,250. Moniepoint says payment for PoS subscriptions is debited from the agent’s wallet and a receipt is printed from the terminal.

What happens after payment?

Once a subscription has been successfully submitted, the investor receives confirmation of the transaction.

Shares ultimately allotted to successful applicants are recorded against their investor accounts through the approved capital-market process. Importantly, submitting an application does not automatically guarantee that all the shares requested will be allotted.

The public offer is targeting about ₦2.15 trillion from the sale of 4.1 billion shares, making it one of the biggest equity offerings in African capital-market history.

What investors should know about charges?

Aliko Dangote has said investors should not be charged for subscribing through PoS terminals. However, an agent may separately charge for a conventional PoS transaction where money is effectively being paid from the agent’s wallet.

Investors should therefore establish whether any requested payment is a normal PoS service charge rather than an IPO subscription fee.

Can an application be rejected?

Yes. An IPO subscription is an application for shares, not a guarantee of allotment. Applications must comply with the terms of the offer and applicable regulatory requirements.

Investors should also avoid submitting duplicate applications and should read the prospectus carefully before subscribing.

The offer closes on October 13, 2026, while the shares are expected to be listed on the Nigerian Exchange after completion of the IPO process.

Dangote Refinery IPO: 7 things to know

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has opened its IPO, giving investors an opportunity to acquire shares in one of Nigeria’s biggest industrial companies.

From

How to buy Dangote Refinery shares via PoS: Five simple steps to follow. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

the ₦525 share price to the minimum amount required and how to subscribe, here are seven important things prospective investors should know.

Source: Legit.ng