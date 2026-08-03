The UK government has outlined multiple routes through which foreign nationals can become British citizens, depending on their individual circumstances

Eligibility ranges from marriage to a British citizen and holding indefinite leave to remain, to EU Settlement Scheme status and Commonwealth connections

Some routes require as little as 3 years of residence in the UK, while others demand up to 5 years before an application can be submitted

The UK government has published a detailed breakdown of the various routes through which foreign nationals may qualify for British citizenship, covering everything from marriage and residency status to ancestry and Commonwealth ties.

The information, available on the official UK government website, makes clear that there is no single path to citizenship and that eligibility depends heavily on an individual's specific situation.

UK explains how foreigners can know if they're eligible for citizenship. Photo credit: WPA Pool/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Routes Based on Residency and Status

One of the most common routes is through indefinite leave to remain (ILR), which most people can apply for after living in the UK for five years. Following that, an applicant must generally wait a further 12 months before submitting a citizenship application.

For those married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen, the timeline is shorter. Applicants in this category need to have lived in the UK for at least three years and must hold either ILR or settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme to apply immediately.

Irish citizens must have lived in the UK for five years before they are eligible. Those holding settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme face a similar requirement, needing to have lived in the UK for 12 months after obtaining that status before they can apply.

People with pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme can also apply, provided they are from the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein and began living in the UK by 31 December 2020.

They must demonstrate five consecutive years of residence during which they were working, studying, or self-sufficient, and then complete an additional year of residence before applying.

Other Eligibility Categories

Beyond residency-based routes, the government lists several other circumstances under which a person may qualify.

These include having a British parent, holding another form of British nationality, being stateless, or having previously renounced citizenship.

Commonwealth citizens may be eligible under the Windrush Scheme if they or one of their parents arrived in the UK before 1973 and have lived in the country without being away for more than two years.

Chagossian descendants, defined as direct descendants of people born in the British Indian Ocean Territory, are also listed as a distinct eligible group.

The government notes that if a person qualifies under more than one route, they are free to choose which pathway to apply through.

Applicants who have already submitted their application are required to maintain valid permission to stay in the UK until their citizenship ceremony has taken place.

Lady packs her bags and relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that despite enjoying comfort and stability in the United Kingdom, a lady decided to relocate to Nigeria.

In the UK, she said she could pay her bills, there was stability and comfort, but it lacked something she wanted more than anything.

Source: Legit.ng