A TikTok user Ray demonstrated his electric bike and discussed fuel savings he claimed to have made

He compared the cost of using the bike to driving a car over similar distances during the rainy season

The young man went on to advise viewers to choose the right type of electric bike and avoid a specific battery variant

A TikTok user identified as Ray attracted attention online after showing off his electric bike and explaining how it had helped him cut down on transport expenses.

The video was shared by the TikTok user who described his movement on a rainy morning and how the bike performed over a considerable distance.

Nigerian man says electric bike cut his transport costs. Photo credit: Ray/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Ray stated that using a car for the same trip would have cost him far more in fuel, and he broke down what that amount would have been for just that one journey.

Savings recorded on daily trips

Ray explained that on some days he rode the bike for much longer distances than that morning.

He noted that the bike ran on a battery with a higher capacity than many of the models available in the market, where most options had a lower rating.

He added that because he used the bike regularly in the mornings, he estimated the total fuel money he would have spent in a year and concluded that the savings ran into seven figures in naira.

Ray described the electric bike as economical and said it made daily commuting less expensive, particularly at a time when fuel prices were high.

He also spoke about the need for caution when purchasing an electric bike.

According to him, the bike was a good option, but they should ensure they bought the right one.

Reactions as man praises electric bike

TikTok users reacted in the comments section.

@valentine ikechukwu said:

'mine get power, it uses lithium it can power my house too and speed over 100 speeder meter."

@SOLAR MAN said:

"Joined the crew 2 weeks ago. been able to cover over 500+ km in 2 weeks."

@freeborn said:

"Your video motivated me now I don’t area with my car and it saves me from fuel this one goes 120km 3."

See the post below:

Man discloses amount he bought motorcycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his happiness on social media after purchasing a brand new motorcycle.

In a now-viral post shared via his official X account, he displayed a receipt showing the total amount he purchased it.

Source: Legit.ng