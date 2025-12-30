Nigeria transitions to the Nigeria Revenue Service in January 2026, reforming public finance management

Four key laws establish the NRS, expanding federal revenue administration scope and efficiency

Reforms promise streamlined tax processes and stronger data protection for taxpayers and businesses

Nigeria is preparing to enter a new chapter in its public finance management as the Federal Inland Revenue Service officially transitions into the Nigeria Revenue Service from January 2026.

The change follows the signing of sweeping tax and revenue reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signalling a major overhaul of how government revenue is collected, managed, and accounted for.

The transition, approved through four landmark laws signed on 26 June 2025, is being described as a structural shift rather than a routine policy adjustment. Stakeholders say it responds to long-standing calls for greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency in Nigeria’s revenue system.

Four laws that redefine revenue collection

The legal foundation for the new Nigeria Revenue Service is anchored on four key legislations: the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act 2025, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

Together, they repeal the former FIRS Act and significantly expand the scope of federal revenue administration.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, a tax expert and policy advocate, described the move as “a change in how our country manages revenue,” noting that the reforms are designed to align revenue collection with Nigeria’s broader economic growth objectives.

Beyond a name change

According to Atoyebi, the shift from FIRS to NRS goes far beyond rebranding. Unlike the former structure, the NRS will oversee all federal government revenue, including both tax and non-tax sources.

“This is not about giving the agency a new name,” she said. “The NRS now has responsibility for all federal government revenue.”

The expanded mandate is expected to improve coordination among revenue-generating agencies and strengthen oversight of funds flowing into the Federation Account.

Stronger oversight and integrated systems

Under the new framework, the NRS will integrate its systems with other revenue-generating bodies, making it easier to track collections in real time.

This integration is expected to allow the government to monitor what is collected, how it is collected, and where it eventually goes.

Atoyebi described the development as a long-awaited step toward a more accountable system, adding that it reflects the kind of governance Nigerians have been demanding.

What it means for taxpayers and businesses

For individuals and businesses, the reforms promise a simpler and more predictable tax experience.

Registration, filing, and payment processes are expected to be streamlined, reducing bureaucracy and the need for physical visits to multiple offices.

“Registration, filing, and payment will be straight to the point,” Atoyebi said, noting that clearer processes would help businesses plan better and improve overall compliance.

The laws also strengthen data protection and confidentiality provisions, addressing a major concern among taxpayers. Clear safeguards are built in to ensure that sensitive information remains protected.

Leadership and collective effort

Attention has also focused on leadership at the revenue agency. Atoyebi praised the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, describing him as focused and prepared for the task ahead. She noted that within two years, systems have been streamlined and institutional trust has improved.

She credited the successful transition to the combined efforts of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, led by Taiwo Oyedele, the National Assembly, tax professionals, and public servants.

As Nigeria looks toward 2026, the birth of the Nigeria Revenue Service is widely seen as laying the foundation for a revenue system built on trust, accountability, and sustainable national progress.

