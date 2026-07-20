France published the cost of its student visa for Nigerians and other African nationals on the official government website

The French government grouped student visa fees by country, with African nations, including Nigeria, falling under a specific pricing category

Students from countries outside the designated group face a different fee structure that is nearly double the cost

The French government has officially published the cost of obtaining a student visa for Nigerians and other foreign nationals who wish to study at any institution in France.

The pricing structure, available on the France Visas official government website, organises applicant countries into groups based on what is referred to as the EEF procedure country or territory list. African nations, alongside countries from other continents, are included in this grouping.

France releases student visa fee for Nigerians, mentions amount and eligible countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/THOMAS PADILLA/Photo by Alessandro Grussu

Source: Getty Images

France student visa fees by country

Nigerian students, along with applicants from a wide range of other African countries, are required to pay 50 euros, which is approximately N78,845, to obtain a French student visa.

The full list of African countries covered under this fee includes Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, and Togo.

Higher fee for students outside EEF list

For students whose home countries do not appear on the EEF procedure list, the student visa fee rises to 99 euros, which converts to roughly N156,113. This is nearly double the rate applicable to Nigerian and most other African applicants.

Among the general requirements for any foreign student applying for a French student visa is proof of admission from a recognised institution within France.

UAE releases official visa fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates released the official visa fees for foreigners applying for single-entry and multiple-entry visas.

The report explained that applicants can choose a stay duration of 30, 60, or 90 days. It also noted that, apart from the base visa fee, additional charges apply during the application process.

Source: Legit.ng