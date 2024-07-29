The Labour Party addressed Kenneth Okonkwo's resignation, stating it was not surprising and criticizing his attacks on Peter Obi

The party highlighted a pattern of high-profile resignations and defections to the APC, including those of former campaign directors

The Labour Party reaffirmed its support for Peter Obi and warned of other potential moles within the party, urging them to leave before being exposed

The Labour Party has officially responded to Kenneth Okonkwo's resignation as the party's former presidential campaign council spokesperson, stating that his departure was not a surprise.

Legit.ng had reported that Okonkwo had earlier announced his move to exit the Labour Party.

The party, in a statement signed by Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary and shared via its social media X handle on July 28, addressed Okonkwo's criticisms of party leader Peter Obi, describing them as unfortunate.

Obiora said:

"Kenneth Okonkwo's resignation from the Labour Party didn't come to us as a surprise.

"We also think that his attack on the party's leader, Peter Obi, is rather unfortunate; however, we will continue not to dignify him with any response as we understand that his attention-craving attitude knows no bound."

Obiora: Okonkwo smuggled himself into LP

Obiora highlighted a recent trend of high-profile resignations and defections, suggesting a possible ulterior motive behind these moves.

He said:

"If you recall, recently a former Director General of the party's presidential campaign organisation resigned and rejoined the APC.

"Only last week, a former deputy Director General of the presidential campaign organisation also resigned and rejoined the APC.

Today, it is the turn of Mr. Okonkwo, a former member of APC, who smuggled himself into the presidential campaign, and his destination is already known to us."

We're committed to removing more moles, says Obiora

As reported by Vanguard, in a strong message to other potential defectors, the Labour Party warned that it is aware of individuals within the party acting as moles for their "paymasters."

He said:

"We also wish to note here, that the party is aware of a few other persons who are planted as moles, who are presently instigating crises within the party, and who have unsuccessfully attempted to hijack the party for the use of their paymasters.

"We urge them to act fast and do the needful before they are exposed and fumigated out of the party."

LP: Nigerians still have unwavering support for Peter Obi

Despite the recent turmoil, the Labour Party reaffirmed its unwavering support for Peter Obi and its commitment to his leadership.

Obiora said:

"Labour Party is keeping to its decision to stand with Peter Obi as its leader and presidential hopeful come the 2027 presidential election, and we are not apologetical about that position. Nigerians spoke loudly in 2023 and they will speak even louder come 2027."

