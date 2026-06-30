The Kogi State High Court adjourned the cybercrime trial of political activist Usman Okai Austin until September 29, when the prosecution is expected to present its next witness

Justice A.S. Ibrahim assured both parties of a fair hearing and cautioned the prosecution against unnecessary delays that could slow the proceedings

Okai maintained that the case amounted to political persecution and vowed to continue speaking out despite the legal battle

Political activist and former Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives candidate, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, will remain before the Kogi State High Court after his cybercrime trial was adjourned to September 29.

Justice A.S. Ibrahim fixed the new date to allow the prosecution to call its next witness.

Political activist Usman Okai Austin appeared before the Kogi State High Court during his cybercrime trial. Photo: OkaiAustin

Source: Facebook

The Secretary to the Kogi State Government is expected to testify in the 16-count case brought against Okai by the state government, Legit.ng understands.

During the proceedings in Lokoja, the judge assured both the prosecution and the defence of a fair hearing. He also cautioned the prosecution against unnecessary delays that could slow the progress of the case.

Addressing journalists after the sitting, Okai insisted the charges against him were politically motivated. "I am not disturbed by these delay tactics. I will not stop speaking out against the state government whenever it is necessary," he said.

What led to the cybercrime charges?

The case followed Okai's arrest over a social media post in which he alleged that Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo misappropriated billions of naira belonging to local government councils and state agencies.

Okai, who contested the 2023 House of Representatives election for the Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency on the platform of the PDP, was previously remanded after the Department of State Services secured a court order to facilitate its investigation.

The matter will resume on September 29, when the prosecution is expected to open its case with witness testimony.

Kogi East ADC stakeholders reject consensus plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh divisions have emerged within the African Democratic Congress in Kogi East as party stakeholders opposed an alleged plan to adopt consensus candidates ahead of future elections.

The aggrieved members described the arrangement as a threat to internal democracy and accused some party leaders of attempting to impose preferred candidates on the opposition platform

Source: Legit.ng