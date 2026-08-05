Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, made a major donation to the Iru Ekun Security Network on Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Sunday Igboho led members of the security outfit on a courtesy visit to the Ooni's Palace in Ile-Ife, where the announcement was made

The Ooni urged prominent Yoruba sons and daughters across the world to also throw their weight behind the community security initiative

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has stepped up in a significant way for the Iru Ekun Security Network, pledging N100 million in cash and a brand-new Hilux vehicle to the community security outfit.

The announcement came on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, when Yoruba Nation advocate Chief Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, led members of the security network on a courtesy visit to the Ooni's Palace in Ile-Ife.

Ooni of Ife shows support for Sunday Igboho's security network. Credit: ooniadimulaife/sundayigboho

Source: Instagram

A statement from the Ooni's Senior Media Officer, Sodiq Lawal, on behalf of the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, confirmed the details of the visit and the monarch's commitment.

Ooni Praises Sunday Igboho's Courage

The monarch described the Iru Ekun Security Network as a timely and necessary response to the security challenges facing Yoruba communities, adding that it was designed to complement existing frameworks for protecting lives and property across the region.

Oba Ogunwusi spoke warmly of Sunday Igboho, commending him for what he called exceptional courage, resilience and a consistent dedication to the welfare of the Yoruba people. He said selfless service is the truest measure of leadership.

"I commend Chief Sunday Igboho for taking a bold step towards strengthening community security. Protecting our people is a collective responsibility that transcends political, religious and ideological differences. Every initiative genuinely designed to preserve lives and maintain peace deserves encouragement and support," the Ooni stated.

The monarch also emphasised that lasting development in any community depends heavily on a foundation of security, and that every son and daughter of Oduduwa shares in the responsibility of contributing to the peace and unity of Yorubaland.

Ooni Calls on Yoruba Leaders to Unite

Beyond his personal donation, the Ooni used the occasion to call on traditional rulers, business executives, professionals, community leaders and Yoruba stakeholders across the globe to rally behind the Iru Ekun Security Network.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye praises Sunday Igboho's courage in new video. Credit: sundayigboho

Source: Getty Images

He described Sunday Igboho as a courageous patriot whose actions at a critical point in the history of the Yoruba people would not go unrecognised.

"Our strength lies in our unity. When we speak with one voice and work together, no force can undermine the peace and progress of Yorubaland. This is the time for all lovers of Yoruba culture and heritage to unite for a common purpose," he added.

The Iru Ekun Security Network was established by Sunday Igboho as part of broader efforts to address security concerns in Yoruba-speaking communities across south-western Nigeria.

The video showing the moment Ooni pledged a N100m donation to Igboho's security outfit is below:

Sunday Igboho reacts to Arewa's allegation

Legit.ng previously reported that the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum have warned about the potential of Nigeria turning into anarchy if the federal government does not step into the outburst of the self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was recently reported to have issued an ultimatum to Fulani leaders in Oyo state over the abduction of a pregnant woman and her relatives.

Source: Legit.ng