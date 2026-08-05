A Nigerian lady living in the UK posted a TikTok video boasting that her weekly pay is equivalent to what some people earn over two months

She filmed herself outdoors on a residential street in a lighthearted clip that quickly caught attention online

Fellow Nigerians flooded the comments with reality checks about the true cost of living in the UK

A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom has sparked lively debate online after posting a TikTok video flexing her weekly earnings.

In the video, she compared her salary to what many people take home over the course of two months back in Nigeria.

UK-based Nigerian lady posts her weekly pay. Photo credit: @Cynthia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted in a playful, boastful tone typical of viral social media content, and it did not take long before it drew a crowd of commenters eager to offer their perspective.

The Reality of UK Earnings

While the lady's pride in her income was unmistakable, many Nigerians in the comments were quick to point out that a higher wage does not always translate into greater financial freedom, particularly in the UK where the cost of living eats significantly into take-home pay.

The video resonated with many members of the Nigerian diaspora who have experienced the gap between the excitement of earning in pounds and the sobering reality of monthly expenses abroad.

Reactions as UK-based lady brags about weekly earnings

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@ÀLÀBÍ said:

"That salary bills will take 80 to 90% from it before next month. Newbie’s naso e dey look like when u just enter."

@Alertcomedy said:

"Remember you are paying house rent next month and me I will wait for 12 months before I pay another one."

@Jay commented:

"But y Nigerians Dey happy once them see another Nigerian wen Dey suffer and d funny part be say both of them Dey suffer ooo."

@sweet hugo added:

"U no still remember say ur house rent for one month (for 1 room) na person 2 bedroom flat payment for 1 year. Na as u Dey get am u Dey spend am."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady in UK posts amount she earned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who worked just 6 hours in the UK posted the total amount she earned for the job.

She gave a breakdown of what she spent on transportation and what she was expected to be paid.

Source: Legit.ng