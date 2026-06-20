Police confirmed Isan-Ekiti violence linked to a community football match, not the 2026 Ekiti state governorship election

Police official Abayomi Shogunle reassured residents of Ekiti state that voting will proceed as planned on Saturday, June 20

Ongoing efforts are being made to de-escalate tensions in Isan-Ekiti and adjoining communities amid concerns

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The police have dismissed reports linking the violence in Isan-Ekiti to the 2026 governorship election, stating that the incident was unrelated to the electoral process.

According to Premium Times, the commissioner of police for the Ekiti state 2026 governorship election, Abayomi Shogunle, clarified the incident in an X (formerly Twitter) post on Saturday, June 20, noting that it emanated from a community football match.

Police have clarified that the Isan-Ekiti violence was unrelated to the governorship election, stating it arose from a community football match. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police link Ekiti violence to football

Recall that late on Friday, June 19, violence reportedly erupted in Isan-Ekiti, including an attack on a police station, ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election, scheduled to hold across the state on Saturday, June 20. The attackers were armed with dangerous objects.

Two vehicles within the police station premises were burnt, while a generator and other equipment were destroyed in the fire. Windows, doors and ceilings of the station were also damaged.

Isan-Ekiti is located in the Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

Shogunle clarified that the incident was not related to the 2026 Ekiti state gubernatorial election.

He said:

“The incident at Isan-Ekiti last night is non-election/political related. It was as a result of a football match in the community."

The police official stated that efforts were ongoing to contain and de-escalate the tension, while voting continued in the state as scheduled.

Shogunle added via X:

“Necessary containment and de-escalation measures put in place, calmness restored. Voting would go ahead this morning in the town as scheduled."

Read more on Ekiti election 2026:

Analyst predicts winner of 2026 Ekiti election

Legit.ng earlier reported that a public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said Governor Biodun Oyebanji will likely be re-elected to office for a second tenure.

Okwuosa said Governor Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the election.

According to Okwuosa, the incumbency factor, the game of sentiments, and Ekiti state being an APC stronghold will help Oyebanji.

Source: Legit.ng