Ekiti Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye casts her vote in the ongoing governorship election

Afuye expresses confidence in APC candidate Governor Oyebanji's overwhelming victory

Voter turnout impresses Afuye, showcasing strong civic participation in the election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State - The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, has cas her vote at her Atiba Aafin Ward 1, Polling Unit 003, in Ikere Ekiti in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election.

The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) voted at about 8:50 a.m on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Ekiti's finest: Afuye praises voters for their patriotic turnout at polls. Photo credit: @OfVoice87754

Source: Twitter

Afuye expressed confidence that the APC candidate, Governor Biodun Oyebanji would triumph in the Ekiti governorship election.

As reported by The Punch, Afuye stated this after casing her vote at her polling unit.

“Governor Oyebanji is not only winning this election, it is going to be with a wide margin.”

The depuy governor commended voters for their sense of patriotism in turning out en masse to exercise their civic responsibility.

Afuye said she is very impressed with the conduct of the voters for their readiness and anxiouty to participate in the election.

“I am not using Ikere as the only area of focus now, we are getting the same information from some of our local governments and towns about how our voters are coming out in large numbers. I am happy about this. This shows that the rigorous campaigns that we did yield positive results.”

She said Governor Oyebanji had served Ekiti with dedication and was widely regarded as having performed well.

Ekiti 2026 guber election: Nigerians predict winner

Recall that Ekiti State voters prepare for governorship election on Saturday, June 20 amidst social media predictions.

The incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji leads major contenders in a competitive race for re-election.

The poll conducted by Legit.ng revealed 56% support for Oyebanji, with Oluyede and Bejide trailing behind.

Source: Legit.ng