Ekiti governorship election has been scheduled for June 20, with 14 political party candidates cleared by INEC

Incumbent governor Biodun Oyebanji has been listed among candidates seeking re-election under APC

Labour Party candidate Olajuyin Ikusayedegbe Oyebanji has also emerged among contenders for the 2026 governorship race

The Ekiti state governorship election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, will feature candidates from 14 political parties.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared the candidates to contest across the state’s 2,445 polling units, where 1,059,360 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots.

Ekiti 2026 race: Complete lineup of governorship candidates across APC, PDP, LP and other political parties. Photo: Dubawa, X/Ekititrends

Source: UGC

The election is part of Nigeria’s off-cycle governorship polls and will determine who leads the state for the next four years.

Incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will seek re-election, while other candidates from different parties will challenge him in the contest.

Below is the full list of candidates and their political parties:

Falegan Opeyemi David – (Accord Party)

Omotosho Mathew Olu – (Action Alliance)

Akande Oluwasegun Samuel – (African Action Congress)

Bejide Oluwadare Patrick – (African Democratic Congress)

Ojo Ayodeji – (Action Democratic Party)

Oyebanji Abiodun Abayomi – (All Progressives Congress)

Anifowoshe Joseph Olanrewaju – (Allied People’s Movement)

Awogbemi Bidemi Olaiya – (Action People’s Party)

Olajuyin Ikusayedegbe Oyebanji – Labour Party (LP)

Abegunde Ayobami Blessing – (New Nigeria People’s Party)

Oluyede Olumayokun Oluwole – (People's Democratic Party)

Ayodele Olaniyi Olanrewaju Praise – (People’s Redemption Party)

Osinkolu Oluwasegun Ayodele – (Young Progressive Party)

Adetunji Victor Damilola – (Zenith Labour Party)

Incumbent governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC will seek re-election, while other candidates from different parties will challenge him in the contest.

All eyes on Ekiti 2026 as 14 governorship candidates emerge for the upcoming off-cycle election. Photo: ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

Ekiti 2026 election: 3 top contenders listed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ekiti governorship election is scheduled for June 20, 2026, with intensified campaigns involving the APC, ADC and Labour Party candidates across the state.

The race features incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC, ADC’s Oluwadare Bejide and Labour Party’s Olajuyin Oyebanji, each backed by experience, political structures and reform-focused agendas.

Analysts say incumbency advantage, party strength and candidate profiles could shape the outcome as voters prepare for a closely watched off-cycle governorship election.

APC’s Ekiti 2026 victory chances analysed

Legit.ng had reported that over one million voters are expected to decide the Ekiti governorship election on June 20, 2026, with incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC seeking re-election.

The ruling party’s prospects are linked to incumbency advantage, strong endorsements from influential political figures, and extensive grassroots structures across Ekiti’s local government areas.

Analysts also point to party cohesion and sustained support networks as factors that could consolidate APC’s position ahead of the closely contested governorship poll.

Ekiti 2026 race: Four youngest candidates emerge

Previously, Legit.ng reported that four candidates aged between 35 and 38 are contesting the Ekiti governorship election.

The contenders from NNPP, AAC, APP and ZLP are campaigning on economic reform, healthcare, education, agriculture and stronger youth inclusion across the state.

Their participation shows a generational shift in Ekiti politics, as younger aspirants increasingly challenge established political figures ahead of the June 20 governorship poll.

Source: Legit.ng