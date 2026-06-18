The Nigeria Democratic Congress has excluded its presidential candidate, Peter Obi , and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from a newly introduced anti-defection oath requirement

The party’s National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, disclosed the exemption during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday

The NDC said the oath is primarily aimed at preventing elected lawmakers at national and state assembly levels from defecting after elections

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has made an administrative decision to exempt its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from signing an anti-defection oath that is otherwise required of all candidates running on the party’s platform.

The Punch reports that the party’s National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, made the disclosure on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso emerged as the beneficiaries of an exemption from the NDC anti-defection oath. Photo: FB/PeterObi

Source: Facebook

Anti-Defection Oath: What the NDC Constitution Says

Enekweizu explained that the anti-defection oath is rooted in the NDC’s constitution and is binding on all members. He described the party as a voluntary association where members are expected to comply with decisions made by legitimate party structures.

“First and foremost, a political party is like any other association, and every member who subscribes to the membership of the party is bound by the provisions of the constitution of the party and decisions taken by the party’s properly constituted authorities. Within NDC, the decision to make people sign that affidavit is provided for in our constitution.”

Presidential Ticket Exemption: The Party’s Position

Despite the constitutional requirement, Enekweizu confirmed that the party’s leadership had carved out an exception for its top two candidates.

“The constitution says everybody running under the platform of the party has to sign, but the party has taken the administrative decision that those required to sign in this instance do not include the presidential candidate and his vice.”

Focus of the Policy: Lawmakers, Not Executives

Enekweizu clarified that the oath was designed specifically to address the recurring problem of legislators abandoning the party after winning elections on its platform.

“Our main focus is not the governor; it’s not the president, it’s the national and state assembly members elected on the platform of our party.”

The NDC introduced the anti-defection measure to protect the party’s electoral investments at the legislative level, where defections have historically eroded party strength between election cycles.

“APC agent”: Dino Melaye blasts Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has launched a sharp attack on Peter Obi following the ex-presidential candidate’s exit from the African Democratic Congress.

Melaye questioned Obi’s resilience in the face of political pressure and accused him of avoiding difficult environments within party structures.

Source: Legit.ng