Veteran actress Bukky Wright has revealed the personal reason she left Nigeria and stepped away from the movie industry years ago

The actress apologised to fans who felt abandoned and explained why motherhood came before her successful career

After years away from the spotlight, Wright has quietly returned with her first cinema movie, Omatara Johnson

Veteran Nollywood actress Bukky Wright has opened up about the decision that took her away from Nigeria and the movie industry.

Speaking with Morayo Afolabi Brown on her television show, the actress revealed that she left the country because of her children.

Wright said she would make the same decision again if faced with a similar situation.

Bukky Wright shares the personal reason she left Nigeria and stepped away from the movie industry years ago. Photos: Bukky Wright.

Source: Instagram

“I left this country many years ago because of my children, and I will do it over and over again if I had to,” she said.

The actress also apologised to her fans and supporters for leaving without properly explaining her decision.

“At this point, I think I have to apologise. I am so sorry I left you guys without letting you know. Mama duty called,” she added.

Although many fans assumed Wright had completely moved on from acting, the veteran actress revealed that she had been quietly working on a new project.

Her first cinema movie, Omatara Johnson, was inspired by fans who continued asking to see her on screen.

Wright said she deliberately kept the project private because she has learnt that some things manifest better when kept close to the heart.

“I didn’t tell people I was coming back,” she explained.

Watch an X video of Bukky Wright speaking on the decision to leave Nigeria here:

Reactions trail Bukky Wright's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Ayomide__koya stated:

"She's still as beautiful"

@SauceKiki noted:

"She choose family No explanation needed"

Bukky Wright apologises to fans who felt abandoned and explains why motherhood came before her successful career. Photo: Bukky Wright.

Source: Instagram

Bukky Wright warns fans about fake accounts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bukky Wright warned her fans and the general public to beware of fake social media accounts impersonating her to defraud unsuspecting people.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page to set the record straight after discovering that scammers were using her name to promote a fake job vacancy abroad.

Bukky Wright firmly disowned the fraudulent post, clarifying that she had no connection with it and would never solicit funds or private details from her followers.

Source: Legit.ng