Lagos state speaker Hon. Mojisola Meranda recently presided over the house as lawmakers gathered to wish her farewell

Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot, got emotional and was unable to hold back his tears as he was given the floor to speak

The video of Desmond Elliot’s emotional display went viral on social media and many netizens had things to say about it

Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot was gathered with other lawmakers to bid farewell to Lagos state speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

Recall that the Lagos speaker resigned following the drama with the ousted speaker, Modashiru Obasa.

As news of Meranda’s resignation went viral, a video made the rounds of Lagos lawmakers gathered in the House of Assembly to bid her farewell and Desmond Elliot’s display stood out.

Nigerians react to video of Desmond Elliot crying over Hon. Meranda's resignation as Lagos speaker. Photos: @hon.speakermjmeranda, @desmondelliot

In the viral clip, Desmond Elliot was seen losing control of himself and crying uncontrollably after he was given the floor to speak. The actor and politician then chose to pass his turn to another speaker seeing as he could not hold back his emotions.

See the touching video below:

Reactions as Desmond Elliot cries over Meranda’s resignation

Desmond Elliot’s emotional reaction to Hon. Meranda’s resignation at the Lagos state House of Assembly was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians after the clip went viral. Some of them noted that he was only being an actor:

Video trends of Desmond Elliot crying over Hon. Meranda's resignation. Photos: @desmondelliot, @hon.speakermjmeranda

Tekena_otobo said:

“This nollywood movie man.😂”

Brownie_iny said:

“Light! Camera! Action😂”

Midesglobalrealtors wrote:

“Aww so emotional.”

Amazinganiebietfrancis said:

“Oshey Baddest Actor.”

Teeyou01 wrote:

“The woman is leaving already? Their daddy in Abuja has chosen who he wants. Una go cry tayaaaaa.”

L.tobiloba said:

“He always set himself up for dragging. Actor, he carry nollywood skillset enter house of rep. Commissioner of Public Toilet.”

Dir__chimichrisn said:

“Once an actor always an actor 😂.”

Ijeomaiduh said:

“Is Desmond crying for or against? 😂”

Iamogbu2 said:

“Always acting 😂.”

Donpv_official said:

“😂😂😂😂 is this a joke?”

Greeneiwobi:

“He is an actor. Very good in crying.”

Lagos Assembly: Obasa storms reinstates self as Speaker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obasa reinstated himself as speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly.

Obasa announced the controversial update after returning to the parliament for the first time since he was removed on January 13.

It was unclear how the politician arrived at the decision, but Legit.ng had exclusively reported that some GAC members have refused to back the current leadership of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

