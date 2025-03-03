Global site navigation

Local editions

Hon. Mojisola Meranda: Desmond Elliot Breaks Down in Tears As Lagos Speaker Resigns, “Baddest Actor”
Celebrities

Hon. Mojisola Meranda: Desmond Elliot Breaks Down in Tears As Lagos Speaker Resigns, “Baddest Actor”

by  Taiwo Owolawi 2 min read
  • Lagos state speaker Hon. Mojisola Meranda recently presided over the house as lawmakers gathered to wish her farewell
  • Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot, got emotional and was unable to hold back his tears as he was given the floor to speak
  • The video of Desmond Elliot’s emotional display went viral on social media and many netizens had things to say about it

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot was gathered with other lawmakers to bid farewell to Lagos state speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

Recall that the Lagos speaker resigned following the drama with the ousted speaker, Modashiru Obasa.

As news of Meranda’s resignation went viral, a video made the rounds of Lagos lawmakers gathered in the House of Assembly to bid her farewell and Desmond Elliot’s display stood out.

Hon. Mojisola Meranda: Desmond Elliot in tears over speaker's resignation.
Nigerians react to video of Desmond Elliot crying over Hon. Meranda's resignation as Lagos speaker. Photos: @hon.speakermjmeranda, @desmondelliot
Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Desmond Elliot was seen losing control of himself and crying uncontrollably after he was given the floor to speak. The actor and politician then chose to pass his turn to another speaker seeing as he could not hold back his emotions.

Read also

Runtown and actress Onyii Alexx vacation together for her birthday, relationship rumours spread

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the touching video below:

Reactions as Desmond Elliot cries over Meranda’s resignation

Desmond Elliot’s emotional reaction to Hon. Meranda’s resignation at the Lagos state House of Assembly was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians after the clip went viral. Some of them noted that he was only being an actor:

Desmond Elliot cries over Hon. Meranda's resignation.
Video trends of Desmond Elliot crying over Hon. Meranda's resignation. Photos: @desmondelliot, @hon.speakermjmeranda
Source: Instagram

Tekena_otobo said:

“This nollywood movie man.😂”

Brownie_iny said:

“Light! Camera! Action😂”

Midesglobalrealtors wrote:

“Aww so emotional.”

Amazinganiebietfrancis said:

“Oshey Baddest Actor.”

Teeyou01 wrote:

“The woman is leaving already? Their daddy in Abuja has chosen who he wants. Una go cry tayaaaaa.”

L.tobiloba said:

“He always set himself up for dragging. Actor, he carry nollywood skillset enter house of rep. Commissioner of Public Toilet.”

Dir__chimichrisn said:

“Once an actor always an actor 😂.”

Ijeomaiduh said:

“Is Desmond crying for or against? 😂”

Iamogbu2 said:

“Always acting 😂.”

Donpv_official said:

“😂😂😂😂 is this a joke?”

Greeneiwobi:

Read also

Olajumoke Onibread speaks fluent English, updates fans about her schooling: “Such a fast learner”

“He is an actor. Very good in crying.”

Lagos Assembly: Obasa storms reinstates self as Speaker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obasa reinstated himself as speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly.

Obasa announced the controversial update after returning to the parliament for the first time since he was removed on January 13.

It was unclear how the politician arrived at the decision, but Legit.ng had exclusively reported that some GAC members have refused to back the current leadership of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Taiwo Owolawi avatar

Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: