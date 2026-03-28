Three APC delegates from Ogbadibo LGA of Benue state have reportedly lost their lives in a sudden motor crash while on their way to the party's convention

An APC chieftain who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the number of deaths, adding that 10 others sustained a series of injuries

The APC members were on their way to the party zonal convention in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital, when their bus suddenly lost control and turned into the bush

Three delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly died, while 10 others were said to have sustained a series of injuries in a road crash. The victims were said to be from the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Reports indicated that they were travelling from Makurdi, the Benue state capital, to Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, to attend the APC North Central zonal congress, which was held on Wednesday, March 25, before the accident claimed their lives.

3 APC delegates from Benue die in a motor accident Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Leadership reported that there was no official confirmation of the actual number of the victims, but a senior APC official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed in a telephone interview that three delegates died in the accident.

APC source confirms the delegates' death

The source maintained that the bus lost control and crashed in the bush. His statement reads: “I can confirm that about three occupants of the bus died while 10 or 11 others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at BSUTH. The bus conveyed some ward and local government APC officials from Ogbadibo.”

The zonal APC congress happened ahead of the party's national convention, which would be held, where delegates are expected to elect new national leadership of the party. However, the ruling party had adopted consensus candidates from the ward to the national level.

The congresses are part of the party's preparation for the 2027 general elections, where he sought not only to retain power at the central, but also at the state and local levels, where it has received hundreds of defections. Recall that the APC only had 21 states after the 2023 general elections, but the ruling party currently controls 31 of the 36 states in Nigeria.

APC chieftain confirms members' death in a motor accident Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

NSCDC officer crushed during drilling

This accident happened barely a month ago when a female officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) reportedly lost her life to an accident during the officers' drill at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident was captured in a viral video making the rounds on social media on Saturday, February 25. It was said to have happened during a show of force exercise by the Female Strike Force of the Corps, which is also referred to as the Female Squad.

The video revealed the moment an operational vehicle with red wheels, carrying the inscription "Female Squad", was moving with another van with the mark “Female Strike Force FCT Command,” following behind. While making a turn, the lead vehicle ran over a female officer, and she was pinned underneath the vehicle.

OAU student dies in his hostel

Legit.ng earlier reported that the OAU management in Ile-Ife, Osun state, mourned the sudden death of a part-three medical student, Timilehin Toromade.

According to the management, the student died at about 2 am when a roommate of the deceased opened the door for another medical student, who was also a member of the room.

His death happened barely a month after eight students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) were in a tragic road accident in Plateau State, the state capital.

Source: Legit.ng