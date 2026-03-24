A new migration agreement between Nigeria and the United Kingdom has sparked speculation about the possible repatriation of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

Ekweremadu is serving a nine-year, eight-month sentence in the UK after his conviction for organ trading in March 2023

The accord, signed during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit, provides a framework for returning convicted offenders, raising fresh questions about Ekweremadu’s legal future

Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu's administration, and the United Kingdom have signed a new migration agreement that could pave the way for the repatriation of convicted individuals, including former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

According to BussinessDay, the accord was finalised during President Bola Tinubu’s recent state visit and covers failed asylum seekers, visa overstayers, and convicted offenders.

Nigeria signs migration agreement with UK to strengthen criminal justice cooperation. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Nigeria’s Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, signed the deal, which is expected to strengthen cooperation on migration management and criminal justice.

Ekweremadu’s conviction and sentence

Ekweremadu is currently serving a nine-year, eight-month prison sentence in the UK. He was convicted in March 2023 by the Old Bailey for organ trading, after attempting to bring a young Nigerian, David Nwamini, to Britain for a kidney transplant intended for his daughter. The case was prosecuted under Britain’s modern slavery laws.

His wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu, received a four-year, six-month sentence but completed her term and returned to Nigeria in January 2025. A co-defendant, Obinna Obeta, was sentenced to 10 years for his role in the illegal transplant arrangement.

Previous repatriation efforts

Efforts by Nigeria to secure Ekweremadu’s transfer had stalled before this agreement. In November 2025, a delegation led by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar and Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi engaged British authorities on the matter.

The UK declined, citing concerns that Nigeria might not ensure the continuation of his sentence if transferred. The new accord now provides a legal framework that could reopen discussions about his repatriation.

Legal safeguards and conditions

While the agreement does not explicitly mention Ekweremadu, it establishes mechanisms for the return of convicted individuals. Analysts note that any transfer would require strict compliance with international legal standards, including assurances on sentence enforcement and prisoner rights.

This means that even if Nigeria seeks his repatriation, both governments must agree on safeguards before any move is made.

For now, Ekweremadu remains in UK custody. However, the evolving diplomatic engagement signals a possible shift in his legal trajectory. The agreement has raised fresh questions about whether Nigeria will pursue his transfer and how the UK will respond under the new framework.

UK-Nigeria accord covers convicted offenders, failed asylum seekers, and visa overstayers. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ekweremadu's wife returns to Nigeria after release

Legit.ng earlier reported that Beatrice Ekweremadu, wife of former Nigerian Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, returned to Nigeria on January 21, 2026, after completing the custodial portion of her sentence in the UK.

She was welcomed by family members and close associates at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, marking her first time back in Nigeria since the legal saga began in mid-2022, Arise TV reported.

Source: Legit.ng