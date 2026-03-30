Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, is expected to resign to pursue the Bauchi governorship ahead of the 2027 elections

His anticipated move follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive that all political appointees seeking elective positions must resign by March 31, 2026

Supporters from Bauchi state say a formal declaration of Tuggar’s candidacy is imminent, citing growing political momentum

Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, is expected to step down from his role to pursue the Bauchi state governorship ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sources close to the development revealed told The Cable that his resignation is imminent, in line with new political directives.

Yusuf Tuggar resigns as foreign affairs minister to pursue Bauchi governorship ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu’s directive on political appointees

According to The Cable, President Bola Tinubu has directed all political appointees intending to contest elective positions in 2027 to resign on or before March 31, 2026.

Dewan Goshit, head of information and public relations at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF), confirmed the directive in a statement issued on March 24, 2026.

APC national convention and political ambitions

Tuggar’s anticipated move follows the recently concluded 2026 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where most members of the party’s national working committee were returned unopposed.

The convention has shifted attention to cabinet members believed to be nursing political ambitions but who have yet to formally declare their intentions.

Bauchi supporters rally behind Tuggar

Supporters from Bauchi state, who attended the APC convention, expressed confidence in Tuggar’s governorship bid. They noted that a formal declaration is expected soon, citing growing political support for his candidacy. One supporter remarked: “A formal declaration of his governorship bid is imminent.”

Tuggar’s political and diplomatic career

Served as a member of the house of representatives for Gamawa federal constituency from 2007 to 2011. Appointed Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany from 2017 to 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari. Became minister of foreign affairs in 2023 under President Bola Tinubu.

With the resignation deadline approaching, political observers are closely watching appointees expected to comply with the directive. Tuggar’s expected resignation marks a significant step as preparations for the 2027 elections gather pace.

APC national convention highlights cabinet members with political ambitions preparing for 2027 elections. Photo credit: USinNigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's ministers who may resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that fresh political calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections may trigger a reshuffle in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, with some ministers reportedly considering resignation to pursue political ambitions in their home states.

At least four ministers are positioning themselves for governorship contests, particularly in states where incumbent governors will complete their constitutionally allowed two terms in 2027, according to a report by The Punch. Among those named are Adebayo Adelabu (Minister of Power), Muhammad Pate (Minister of Health and Social Welfare), Yusuf Tuggar (Minister of Foreign Affairs), and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Minister of State for Labour).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently revised the electoral timetable, setting party primaries between 22 April and 20 May. By law, holders of appointed offices must resign before participating in party primaries. This means ministers, commissioners, special advisers, and other political appointees must relinquish their positions before entering party primaries as aspirants or delegates.

Source: Legit.ng