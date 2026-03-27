Primate Ayodele warned politicians' supporters against destructive political actions ahead of the 2027 elections

The outspoken cleric cautioned aspirants to promote responsible politics, avoiding conflicts and negative influences from their followers

Primate Ayodele predicted potential dismissals of key presidential appointees if they do not exercise caution

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Friday, March 27, cautioned supporters of politicians to be careful about their actions in backing their preferred candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele warned that many people could destroy their futures spiritually by laying curses and engaging in harmful activities in the name of supporting their candidate.

Primate Ayodele warns Nigerians against harmful political actions ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Ayodele warns against harmful politics

He explained that most of these individuals will not be remembered, suffering while their candidates and families enjoy the rewards of their efforts. He urged them to avoid a type of politics that could negatively affect their future and generations to come.

Primate Ayodele said:

“There will be damages of name, scandal and curses because of the power that won’t last. Because of what people will eat, they will damage their future spiritually. People will destroy their future because of power; however, these politicians will not appreciate them. They will not even remember them; their followers will suffer while contestants and their families will be the benefactors. They will escalate the political crisis, cast spells and even do rituals.”

The prophet added that many will sacrifice their future for their preferred candidates, yet remain unappreciated.

The Lagos-based cleric added:

“People will sacrifice their future for their candidates, they will damage their physical and spiritual strength, yet they will not be appreciated. Because of the victory, some of these followers will mislead the aspirants.”

2027 election: Ayodele warns aspirants

Furthermore, Ayodele called on political aspirants to be cautious so their followers do not push them into crises ahead of the 2027 elections. He urged them to engage in politics gently, rather than promoting hatred and bitterness, noting that such approaches will not guarantee victory.

“Aspirants must be careful because their followers will misinterpret them wrongly, and many will go online to create misinformation. They should talk to their followers and let them know the election is not a do-or-die affair.

Primate Elijah Ayodele urges political aspirants to engage in gentle, responsible politics to avoid crises and negative consequences. Photo credit: Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

“They should play it softly instead of politics of bitterness and hatred, politics of lies and misinformation. Let there be regulations. You can’t win with satanic followers or abuses, assassination of character, regardless of the struggle, only God can help.”

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies:

Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Tinubu before the end of the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng