Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed all members of his cabinet who nurse political ambitions to resign their current appointments

Nigeria’s general elections will be held on January 16, 2027, to elect the president, vice president, senators, representatives, governors, and state assembly members

The primaries for the governing and leading opposition parties in West Africa's most populous country will happen later in 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, March 17, directed all political appointees under his administration seeking to contest elective offices in the 2027 elections to resign before Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

As reported by TVC News, Dewan Goshit, head of information and public relations at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF), announced this in a statement.

President Bola Tinubu orders political appointees to resign ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu orders political appointees to resign

Goshit stated that President Tinubu’s decision is in line with section 88(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 and the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for party primaries ahead of the 2027 elections.

Furthermore, Tinubu urged all concerned officials to adhere strictly to the directive, noting that his administration remains committed to credible electoral processes and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

Those affected, according to the presidency, are:

Ministers Ministers of State Special Advisers to the President Senior Special Assistants to the President Special Assistants to the President Personal Assistants to the President All Directors-General Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals Chief Executive Officers of Agencies Chief Executive Officers of Commissions Chief Executive Officers of Government-owned Companies Other Political Appointees of the President

Tinubu’s ministers weigh cabinet exit

Recall Legit.ng reported that some ministers in President Tinubu’s cabinet are reportedly considering resigning their positions to contest various offices in the 2027 elections.

According to Business Day, sources indicate that at least four members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) are positioning themselves for state-level contests, particularly in states where incumbent governors will complete their constitutionally permitted two terms in 2027.

Those linked to possible resignation include Adebayo Adelabu, Muhammad Ali Pate, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. The timetable released by INEC schedules party primaries between April 22 and May 20. Under the Electoral Act, political appointees seeking elective office must resign before participating in party primaries.

Sanwo-Olu's aides plan resignations

Meanwhile, Vanguard reported that ahead of the 2027 general elections, six commissioners, special advisers, and senior aides in the Lagos State government have announced plans to resign in order to pursue political positions.

The officials, all aspiring under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, intend to contest for seats in the House of Representatives and Lagos State House of Assembly in their respective constituencies during primaries scheduled between April 23 and May 30, 2026.

Six Lagos State aides set to exit Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's cabinet and resign for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

The development in Lagos follows President Tinubu’s directive that all political appointees intending to contest in the 2027 elections must step down by March 31, 2026, to comply with the Electoral Act and ensure a level playing field.

Read more on the 2027 election:

Tinubu announces 9 fresh appointments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced nine fresh appointments to the management of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

The announcement was made in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy.

Source: Legit.ng