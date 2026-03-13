Ahead of the 2027 elections, Nigerians should note that there are strict fines and jail terms for a wide range of electoral offences

Violations include voter registration fraud, ballot tampering, false results, bribery, and campaign misconduct, with penalties defined by law

Security agencies, INEC officials, and observers are empowered to investigate, arrest, and prosecute anyone breaching electoral regulations

As the 2027 elections approach, citizens are aligning with candidates, political parties are preparing for polling day, and INEC officials, security agents, and observers are putting systems in place to ensure the process runs smoothly.

Know the fines and jail terms for breaking election laws in Nigeria ahead of 2027 polls. Photo: Anadolu / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Amid this, it is important to note that Nigeria’s elections are governed by the Constitution, the Electoral Act (as amended), and the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). While these laws guarantee the rights of all participants to associate, vote, and engage in political activities, they also set out strict penalties for breaches, with violations attracting fines, imprisonment, or both.

Electoral offences range from procedural lapses, like improper voter registration, to serious acts such as ballot box tampering or vote buying. Legit.ng notes that anyone found breaching these provisions may be arrested, charged, and prosecuted following investigation by the relevant security agencies.

Detailed below is the list of the most common and significant electoral offences in Nigeria, alongside their punishments.

1. Voter Registration Offences

Registering multiple times or unlawfully possessing a voter card can attract a fine of up to N100,000 or imprisonment for one year, or both. Providing false information during voter registration is punishable by a fine of up to N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment, or both. Hindering another person from registering as a voter carries a fine of up to N500,000 or up to five years in prison, or both. Impersonating registration officials or forging registration cards can lead to a fine of up to N1,000,000 or 12 months imprisonment, or both.

2. Nomination-Related Offences

Forging or defacing nomination papers or result forms, or submitting such forged papers to electoral officers, is punishable by a maximum of two years' imprisonment. Submitting nomination papers in multiple constituencies at the same election also falls under this category.

3. Ballot Papers and Boxes

Unlawful possession of a ballot paper, illegal printing of ballot papers, or illegal production or importation of ballot boxes carries a maximum fine of N50,000,000 or a minimum of 10 years imprisonment, or both.

4. Improper Use of Voter Cards

Giving a voter card to another person for use at an election, or possessing more than one voter card, can result in a fine of up to N1,000,000 or 12 months imprisonment, or both.

5. Impersonation and Voting When Not Qualified

Voting when not qualified, or inducing another unqualified person to vote, is punishable by a fine of up to N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment, or both.

6. False or Delayed Results

Polling officers who fail to discharge their duties without lawful excuse face a maximum fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment, or both. Announcing or publishing false election results can attract up to three years' imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Full guide to 2027 electoral offences and penalties for Nigerians, including fines and jail. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

7. Bribery and Vote Buying

Paying or receiving money or gifts to influence votes is punishable by a fine of up to N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment, or both.

8. Campaign Offences

Campaigning outside permitted periods, misuse of state media, unequal allocation of media time among parties, or possession of weapons at rallies or polling centres are subject to fines ranging from N500,000 to N2,000,000 or imprisonment up to two years, or both.

Threatening individuals during campaigns can attract a fine of up to N1,000,000 or 12 months imprisonment, while political parties may face higher fines for violations.

9. Threats and Undue Influence

Threatening or intimidating voters or candidates, or accepting bribes or inducements, is punishable by a fine of up to N1,000,000 or three years imprisonment. Accepting smaller inducements during elections carries a fine of up to N100,000 or 12 months imprisonment.

10. Election Expense Violations

Candidates exceeding the spending limits stipulated in the Electoral Act face fines ranging from N100,000 to N1,000,000 or imprisonment terms, depending on the office. Political parties failing to submit audited election returns to INEC may be fined up to N1,000,000, with additional fines of N200,000 per day for delays.

2027 election: Key dates and activities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC has officially fixed Nigeria’s 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for February 20, with governorship and state assembly polls set for March 6.

The commission outlined seven critical activities, including party primaries (July–September 2026), candidate submissions (October 2026), final list publication (November 15), and campaign periods for national and state elections.

Source: Legit.ng