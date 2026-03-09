France has released updated customs rules, outlining items that travellers are banned or restricted from bringing into the country

The updated list covers food, animals, weapons, counterfeit goods, drugs, medicines and works of art, with strict penalties for non-compliance

Authorities warn: In case of non-compliance, you expose yourself to sanctions with fine in thousands of euros

Travellers planning to visit France in 2026 should be aware of new customs rules.

The French authorities have published a detailed list of items that are either banned or strictly regulated when entering the country.

France enforces strict food restrictions to protect public health and safety. Photo credit: Johnny Greig/Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Failure to comply could lead to fines, confiscation of goods, or even prison sentences.

Food restrictions in France

All food of animal origin is prohibited. This includes:

Meat and meat products

Dairy products

Fish

Milk

Fruits and vegetables

Exceptions:

Small quantities of certain products from Greenland or the Faroe Islands may be permitted.

Bananas, coconuts, durian, dates and pineapples can be brought in without restriction or certificate.

For other fruits and vegetables, a phytosanitary certificate from the country of origin is required.

Rules on animals

Bringing animals into France is tightly controlled:

Some dog breeds are banned.

Pets must be vaccinated, microchipped or tattooed, and carry a European identification passport.

Protected species such as turtles, chimpanzees, hedgehogs, wolves, bears, lynxes and vipers are strictly forbidden.

Penalties: Possessing protected species or parts of animals (such as ivory, skins or shells) without authorisation can lead to up to 3 years in prison and fines of €150,000.

Weapons and ammunitions

Weapons and ammunition are prohibited from entering France. Travellers carrying such items risk severe legal consequences.

Counterfeit goods ban

Counterfeit products are illegal and dangerous. Items such as fake toys, clothing, medicines, perfumes, electronics and cigarettes are banned.

Penalties:

Fines between 1–2 times the value of the genuine item.

Up to 3 years in prison and fines of €300,000.

Drugs and medicines

Narcotics are strictly forbidden. Importing or possessing them can result in 10 years in prison and fines of €7.5 million.

Medicines are divided into two categories: narcotics and regular medicines.

Travellers should always carry a doctor’s prescription, especially if travelling with syringes or injectors.

Works of art and cultural goods

Importing works of art into France requires authorisation from the country of origin. Customs distinguish between:

National treasures (museum or foundation pieces).

Cultural property (other works of art).

Penalties: Failure to present authorisation can lead to 2 years in prison and fines of €450,000.

France is tightening its customs rules in 2026 to protect public health, the environment and cultural heritage. Travellers should carefully check the official Customs website before packing.

See the full list here.

Travellers face penalties as France prohibits counterfeit goods and narcotics. Photo credit: Bohemian Nomad/Getty

Source: Getty Images

List of items not accepted in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that travelling to the United Kingdom comes with rules about what you can and cannot carry in your luggage. UK customs officers have the right to seize certain goods, and in some cases, you may face prosecution. Here’s a clear breakdown of what you need to know before packing in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng