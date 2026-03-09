Rivers Assembly has confirmed five commissioner nominees from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s list during a televised plenary session

Lawmakers declined to confirm four nominees after deliberations over performance concerns and questions surrounding submitted documents

Speaker Martins Amaewhule also had the approval of the lawmaker to inform the governor to proceed with the swearing-in of approved nominees

The Rivers State House of Assembly has approved five of the nine commissioner nominees submitted by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Rivers assembly confirms five commissioners, rejects four nominees over controversies and poor credentials.

Four nominees were rejected after lawmakers raised concerns over their performance and controversies surrounding their documents.

The Assembly, in a televised plenary session on Monday, March 9, directed Speaker Martins Amaewhule to inform the governor to proceed with the swearing-in of only the confirmed nominees.

The confirmed nominees are:

Mr. Tonye Bellgam

Professor Temple Nwofer

Dr. Peters Nwagor

Mr. Lekue Kenneth

Sir Amairigha Edward Hart

The nominees who were not confirmed include:

Professor Datonye Alasia

Mrs. Charity Deemua

Tamuno Williams

Otonye TKD Amachree

The lawmaker emphasised that the decision was based on the need to maintain high standards of integrity and competence in the state’s executive appointments.

Rivers Assembly speaks on Fubara impeachment rumours

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers state House of Assembly dismissed rumours that lawmakers withdrew the impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, began impeachment proceedings on January 8, accusing the governor and his deputy of eight alleged constitutional infractions amid rising political tension in Rivers State.

House spokesman Enemi Alabo George, who insisted the process remains ongoing, urged the public to ignore misinformation on social media. He, however, affirmed that the lawmakers are acting within their constitutional responsibilities.

Controversy in Rivers as four of Fubara's nominees are blocked, five approved by state lawmakers.

APC reacts to Fubara's impeachment move

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State rejected the Assembly’s move to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu. The party warned it could destabilise the state.

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, initiated impeachment proceedings, accusing Fubara of gross misconduct, including extra-budgetary spending, demolition of the Assembly complex, and refusal to obey a Supreme Court ruling.

Lawmakers also accused Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu of financial recklessness and obstructing the Assembly’s duties. Twenty-six legislators signed the impeachment notice, escalating political tensions amid the ongoing feud between Fubara and former governor Nyesom Wike.

Fubara finally breaks silence on impeachment move

In another report, Legit.ng disclosed that Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara called for calm after the State House of Assembly began impeachment proceedings against him and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

Speaking during a church service marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Fubara assured residents that everything would be fine. He also stressed that he chose to remain silent despite political distractions.

Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, however, urged Rivers residents to continue supporting the administration through prayers, saying public backing remains a key pillar sustaining the Fubara-led government amid the unfolding political crisis.

