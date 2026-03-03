Comrade Austin Agada was returned as Benue APC State Chairman for another four-year term at a well-attended congress in Makurdi

A separate faction loyal to Governor Hyacinth Alia held another congress and announced Benjamin Omale as State Chairman

The Benue NASS APC Caucus congratulated Agada’s executive and described his emergence as a reaffirmation of the 2022 mandate

There was celebration among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state on Tuesday, March 3, as Comrade Austin Agada was returned as State Chairman for another four-year term.

The state congress, held in Makurdi, drew party stakeholders from across the 23 local government areas.

Jubilation as Benue APC Re-Elects Agada State Chairman

Among those in attendance were one of the state’s two serving senators, nine members of the House of Representatives, several members of the State House of Assembly, Second Republic Senator Jack Gyado, and former Minister of State for Health and former Ambassador to Switzerland, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the exercise, while representatives of security agencies were also present.

Parallel congress produces another chairman

While Agada was affirmed at the congress aligned with the party’s original structure, another faction reportedly loyal to Governor Hyacinth Alia also conducted a separate congress in Makurdi, announcing Benjamin Omale as State Chairman.

Agada is widely seen as emerging through the political structure associated with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Dr George Akume.

Agada pledges unity and commitment

In his acceptance speech, Comrade Agada expressed gratitude to party members for what he described as a peaceful congress and for renewing the mandate of his executive.

He said,

“In 2022, when you gave us the mandate to lead you, we assured you that the APC, which was then the opposition party, would be brought to power, which we did. Throughout, you did not betray us despite your suffering to build this party, and now that you have renewed our tenure, we will not disappoint you.

“We will stand on the unity of the party as laid down by our leader, the SGF, and we will work hard to ensure the return of our president, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as those who are on our side.”

NASS caucus commends outcome

The Benue APC Caucus in the National Assembly welcomed Agada’s re-election, describing it as a reaffirmation of the mandate earlier given in 2022.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the congress, the Caucus Spokesperson and Member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Hon. Philip Agbese, congratulated Agada and his executive.

He said,

"Today, we congratulate Comrade Austin Agada and his State EXCO for emerging once again. We must also appreciate the entire Congress for believing in the Agada-led executive. Despite their sufferings and all they have passed through in Benue State since 2023, they chose to remain steadfast and committed to the original structure of the party.

"No doubt, this is the structure of the party AC, that metamorphosed into the ACN and finally, the APC in 2013. We are happy that, 13 years after, the APC is still strong under the leadership of Senator George Akume, who led the party from the shackles of wretched opposition to becoming the ruling Party in Benue State and Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng