President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, the Chief Imam of Nghar village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The respected cleric died at the age of 92.

Imam Abubakar became widely known both nationally and internationally in 2018 when he hid over 200 Christians during communal strife in Plateau State. His courageous act was celebrated as a symbol of humanity and peace in the face of violence.

Tinubu praised Imam Abubakar’s courage and faith

President Tinubu described the late Imam as an extraordinary religious leader whose life stood as a testament to faith, courage and respect for human life.

"At such a time when tribal and religious tendencies seemed to overwhelm reason, Imam Abubakar stood firmly on the side of peace, benevolence and conscience," President Tinubu remarked.

He added that the cleric risked his own life to protect others, choosing humanity over division and love over hatred.

"Mindless of the enormous risk to his own life, the noble cleric chose humanity over division, love as opposed to hatred and embrace rather than rejection. His heroic feat underlines the essence of true faith, resonating louder than sermons in a salient message to the world at large. Imam Abubakar is a worthy example of a better human we should all aspire to be," the President said.

Imam Abubakar honoured for bravery

President Tinubu noted that Imam Abubakar’s act of bravery did not go unnoticed, as he received both local and international honours for his commitment to coexistence among people of diverse backgrounds.

The President urged religious and community leaders to follow the example of Imam Abubakar by promoting tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

"I urge religious and community leaders to imbibe and preach the spirit of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful togetherness as expounded in the life of Imam Abubakar," he said.

President Tinubu prayed for the late Imam, asking God to grant him eternal rest and reward him for his courage and good deeds.

"May the Almighty grant Imam Abubakar eternal rest and reward him for his good deeds and courage," the President said.

Imam Abdullahi Abubakar’s legacy of peace and bravery continued to inspire Nigerians and the wider world. His life remained a reminder of the power of faith and humanity in times of division.

