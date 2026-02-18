List of Senators Who Voted for Mandatory Real-Time Transmission of Election Results
- Nigerian Senate approves electronic transmission of election results to INEC's IReV portal
- Fifteen senators support mandatory real-time result transmission during Tuesday's
- plenary session
- No APC senators voted in favour; supporting lawmakers came from various opposition parties
FCT, Abuja - No fewer than fifteen senators voted for a mandatory real-time transmission of election results.
Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Senate approved the electronic transmission of election results to INEC's IReV portal.
The federal lawmakers said the Form EC8A will serve as a backup if electronic transmission fails.
The senators voted by standing and raising their hands during plenary on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.
In this article, Legit.ng compiled the list of lawmakers who insisted on mandatory real-time transmission of election results.
Senators who voted for transmission of election results
No senator from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the South West geopolitical zone voted for a mandatory real-time transmission of election results.
According to Statisense @StatiSense, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nine senators, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has three senators, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has two senators, and the Labour Party (LP) has one senator.
South West - 0
South East - 5 senators
South South - 1 senator
North Central - 4 senators
North West - 2 senators
North East - 3 senators
- Enyinnaya Abaribe - ADC, senator representing Abia South
- Abdul Ningi - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator representing Bauchi central
- Aminu Tambuwal - PDP, Senator representing Sokoto South
- Ireti Kingibe - African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
- Seriake Dickson - PDP, Senator representing Bayelsa West
- Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan - PDP, Senator representing Kogi Central
- Mohammed Onawo Ogwoshi - ADC, Senator representing Nasarawa South
- Tony Nwoye - Labour Party (LP), Senator representing Anambra North
- Victor Umeh - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator representing Anambra Central
- Emmanuel Nwachukwu - APGA, Senator representing Anambra South
- Austin Akobundu - PDP, senator representing Abia Central
- Ibrahim Khalid Mustapha - PDP, senator representing Kaduna North
- Anthony Sikayo Yaro - PDP, Senator representing Gombe South
- Peter Jiya - PDP, Senator representing Niger South
- Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo - PDP, Senator representing Gombe North
Nigerians react as 15 senators vote for electronic transmission
@EBona69
No APC senator on the list, and no senator from the South West, too. We know the people who don't want the country to move forward.
@Ezedavid1994
No APC senator voted. No Yoruba senator voted. We won't forget!
@Olorundapaul
Faces of men who fought for credible elections, history would be kind to them.
@MaziOmenuko
Tomorrow, Nigerians will watch election results of sane countries displayed live on a screen, results televised for all to see, and they will join to post "naija when?" But give us a chance to vote for good governance, and we turn it into tribal and religious war.
@WitOkenjom
They will be indelibly recognized for their unwavering commitment to the Nigerian people.
