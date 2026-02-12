A budget defence session at the National Assembly descended into a heated exchange between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Steel Development Minister Shuaibu Audu

Akpoti-Uduaghan questioned the government’s commitment to reviving Ajaokuta, citing comparisons with other large-scale infrastructure projects already receiving funding

Audu rejected accusations of misleading Nigerians, attributing the stalled Russia-linked agreement to international sanctions and defending the due diligence process

Sharp disagreements over the future of the Ajaokuta Steel Company dominated a budget defence session at the National Assembly on Wednesday, February 11, as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan clashed openly with the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu.

The exchange occurred during a joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on mines and steel development, convened to review funding proposals and policy direction for the sector, The Cable reported.

Both lawmakers hail from Kogi state but sit on opposite political sides, with Akpoti-Uduaghan representing Kogi Central under the Peoples Democratic Party and Audu serving in the All Progressives Congress-led federal cabinet.

Ajaokuta funding and political will

Akpoti-Uduaghan used the session to question the federal government’s resolve to revive Ajaokuta, arguing that the project had suffered from prolonged indecision rather than lack of capacity.

She compared the steel plant’s funding needs with other large infrastructure projects already underway.

“In retrospect, let’s say that the coastal road, which is 750 kilometres, has a projected cost of N15 trillion,” she said.

“And as a country, we’ve started funding that. N15 trillion is $11 billion. That is seven times what Ajaokuta steel needs. I have to reference this to let us know that if we are serious as a country, we will get the funds either which way.”

Russia agreement sparks confrontation

The senator raised the issue of a 2019 bilateral agreement between Nigeria and Russia, which reportedly involved a $1.45 billion commitment to Ajaokuta. She argued that ministerial transitions should not reset existing agreements.

“Whether it’s a different government, there’s continuity in ministry,” she said.

Tensions rose when she warned against misleading the public.

“We should not lie to Nigerians… and we have people that we are responsible to,” she said.

Audu rejected the remark immediately.

“We are not lying to Nigerians. I take exception to that,” he responded.

The minister explained that international sanctions on Russia had affected the arrangement.

“Just to provide clarity that the Russian government and the Russian federation is under a lot of sanctions on the international financial market,” he said. “So the transaction would not move forward.”

Audu added that extensive checks had preceded the agreement.

“These are not just mom and pop shops… we did due diligence. This due diligence was done all the way up to the foreign ministry before we signed the international MoU,” he said.

As Akpoti-Uduaghan attempted to continue her line of questioning, committee chairman Patrick Ndubueze adjourned the session.

“Distinguished, let’s call it a day,” he said.

The senator objected, saying, “I think you have disrespected me more than enough.” Ndubueze replied that further questions could be raised during an investigative hearing, after which the minister exited the room.

