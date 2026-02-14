"You're A Bridge Builder": Influential PDP Chieftain Told

Leading gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has extended warm birthday felicitations to renowned political strategist and community leader, Otunba Seye Famojuro, describing him as a stabilising force and a silent pillar behind the successes recorded in Oyo State’s political landscape.

In a congratulatory message issued on Saturday, February 14, 2026, Ajadi lauded Famojuro—popularly known as the Balogun Bobajiroro of Orile Igbon—for his uncommon loyalty, strategic depth and unwavering commitment to the growth of the PDP and the development of Oyo State.

Olufemi Ajadi praises Otunba Seye Famojuro Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

“Otunba Seye Famojuro is not just a political ally; he is a thinker, a bridge-builder and a man whose behind-the-scenes efforts continue to strengthen our party and our state,” Ajadi said. “On his birthday today, I celebrate a dependable leader whose wisdom and dedication have helped sustain stability and progress in Oyo State.”

Famojuro is widely regarded as a major strategist within the Omituntun political movement of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, where he is often described as a key member of the movement’s think-tank. His influence, party leaders say, lies not in public showmanship but in strategic counsel, quiet negotiations and consistent engagement with stakeholders across the state.

According to Ajadi, Famojuro exemplifies what many within political circles refer to as the “GSM school of politics,” a philosophy associated with Governor Makinde that emphasises discipline, loyalty, people-oriented governance and strategic planning.

“He is one of the closest and most trusted associates of Governor Makinde, and his role in fostering unity within the PDP cannot be overstated,” Ajadi noted. “Men like Otunba Famojuro are the backbone of any serious political movement—they ensure continuity, cohesion and clarity of purpose.”

Beyond party politics, Famojuro has also earned recognition for his contributions to community development and governance-related initiatives, including his involvement in issues surrounding the Oyo State park management system and grassroots empowerment efforts. His supporters often describe him as highly spirited, intelligent and deeply connected to the people.

Ajadi added that Famojuro’s leadership qualities extend beyond politics, stressing that his guidance has positively impacted youths, community leaders and party faithful across the state.

“As you mark another year, I pray for sound health, renewed strength and greater wisdom,” Ajadi said. “Oyo State still needs your experience, your strategic mind and your unwavering commitment to progress.”

Otunba Seye Famojuro’s birthday, observers say, is not only a personal milestone but also an opportunity for party members and stakeholders to reflect on the importance of loyalty, strategic thinking and service in sustaining democratic governance in Oyo State.

Source: Legit.ng